Historic motoring in San Pedro

By Adam Woodward • Published: 13 Sep 2024 • 18:51 • 1 minute read

Classic cars, some 100 years old. Credit: Club Vehículos Históricos Costa Del Sol - Facebook

Some 50 truly vintage vehicles, some of which are 100 years old, will be touring Marbella and San Pedro over the weekend of September, Thursday 19 to Saturday 21.

The Marbella City Vintage Vehicle Exhibition, which is now in its 12th year, will feature cars brought down especially from different parts of Spain, some as far as the Basque Country and Galicia. Fans of vintage cars and classic automotive design will be able to enjoy the cars on Thursday, from 6pm at the Hotel Paloma Blanca in the Cortijo Blanco, where there will be a special reception for all the participants and all the cars will be on display for fans to see.

Historic cars tour the Costa del Sol

On Friday, September 20 the vehicles will set out in the morning on a route to Manilva, Gaucín, and Jimena de la Frontera, ending in the Port of Sotogrande. In the evening, from 8.30pm, they go on a tour of the streets of San Pedro, concluding at 8.45pm with a presentation on San Pedro Boulevard, where the cars will stay in show all night while music concerts take place.

The calendar continues on Saturday, September 21, with a visit to Estepona in the morning at 9.30am and a second tour of San Pedro, Puerto Banús and Marbella by around 1pm. From 1.30pm to 6pm, vehicles will remain on Marbella promenade, next to the El Fuerte hotel.

The weekend will be a real treat for historical motor fans and an opportunity to capture some history on cameras.