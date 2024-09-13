Is age just a number?

By Letara Draghia • Updated: 13 Sep 2024 • 9:59 • 4 minutes read

Don Agustin, aged 74, partying. Credit: X

If you’re an expatriate living in Europe, you could say you’re not a stranger to adventure. Moving to another country is no mean feat. However, as we age, the longing for adventure tends to decline, but not for everyone.

For some, that thirst for life never fades, regardless of how many years have passed. From attending music festivals to embracing extreme sports, these inspiring seniors are proving that age is truly just a number. Whether it’s skydiving, travelling, or taking flight in historic warplanes, these individuals are living proof that life’s adventures don’t stop – they simply evolve.

Don Agustín: Dreaming and dancing at 74

Don Agustín, aged 74, is the oldest legend of Dreambeach, Spain’s renowned electronic music festival. He hasn’t missed a single edition in its decade-long run, defying stereotypes that electronic music is for the young. Don Agustín dances and celebrates with a youthful spirit, proving that passion knows no age limits. “I come for the music, the people, and the joy. Life is too short not to enjoy it, no matter how old you are,” he says.

Margaret’s Ibiza adventure at 86

Margaret Dillon, an 86-year-old great-grandmother, recently danced her way through Ibiza’s nightlife, a place many would assume was too “young” for someone her age. “I’ve never been to Ibiza before,” she shared with Teesside Live. “You have to make the most of it, don’t you?” Margaret’s story reminds us that trying something new, no matter how old you are, is always worth it.

Manette Baillie: Skydiving at 102

On her 102nd birthday, Manette Baillie took on the ultimate adrenaline rush – a skydive. Her daring feat wasn’t just for thrill-seeking; it was also a fundraising effort for charities close to her heart. Reflecting on her experience, she said, “When the door opened, I thought, there’s nothing left to do but jump.” Manette had previously celebrated her 100th birthday by racing a Ferrari at 130 mph, and her continued zest for life shows us all that aging can be a time of excitement and joy.

Second World War heroines take to the skies at 99 and 101

A more recent example of age-defying limits comes from two extraordinary women, veterans Dorothea Barron and Robbie Hall. At ages 99 and 101, these heroines took flight in a Spitfire to commemorate their service during the war.

Dorothea Barron, a signaller in the Women’s Royal Naval Service, played a crucial role in preparing soldiers for the D-Day landings. She recalled how she lied about her height to enlist, saying, “I really shouldn’t have been in the services. I was supposed to be 5ft 3ins and there is no way I was ever 5ft 3ins. I think they took pity on me and thought, ‘poor thing, she’s so keen to come, we will let her in.’”

Robbie Hall, now 101, joined the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force at just 17 after lying about her age. She worked with Bomber Command, plotting raids against Nazi Germany. Her personal story is marked by both heroism and heartache, as her fiancé was killed in action. Reflecting on his death, she said, “Liberation for me was tinged with the fact my boyfriend was killed.”

Both women were treated to a once-in-a-lifetime flight as a thank-you for their wartime efforts. Their radiant smiles during the flight above the skies of southern England say it all – they may have fought in one of history’s darkest times, but they continue to soar.

Positive aging: Living life to the fullest at any age

These inspiring stories highlight a broader concept known as positive aging. Positive aging is about maintaining a healthy and optimistic outlook, staying active, and fully engaging with the world as you grow older. It’s a mindset that emphasises how our attitude toward aging can shape our physical, mental, and emotional health. People who adopt a positive view of aging tend to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives, proving that life doesn’t slow down unless we let it.

The science behind positive aging

Research supports the idea that age is just a number. Studies show that maintaining a young subjective age – feeling younger than you are – has numerous health benefits. A positive outlook on aging can improve physical health, mental well-being, and overall quality of life. People who stay engaged, active, and connected with others often live longer, healthier lives.

Positive aging encourages older adults to remain socially active, pursue new knowledge, stay physically fit, and adopt a balanced diet. It’s not about denying the reality of aging but embracing it with optimism and enthusiasm. Whether it’s learning a new language, volunteering, or simply staying in touch with friends, these activities all contribute to a fulfilling life at any age.

Is age just a number?

The stories of Don Agustín, Margaret Dillon, Manette Baillie, Dorothea Barron and Robbie Hall show that life doesn’t have to slow down as we age. Whether you’re hitting a music festival, jumping out of a plane, or taking to the skies in a Spitfire, the message is clear: age is just a number. With the right mindset, you can continue to embrace life’s adventures and create unforgettable memories, no matter how many years you’ve lived.

