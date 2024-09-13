Leading podiatrists

By EWN • Published: 13 Sep 2024 • 10:09 • 1 minute read

Since 2011, we have been proudly serving the Altea community, offering a wide range of podiatry, foot surgery, and orthopaedic services for both adults and children.

Under the direction of our lead podiatrist, Silvina Garcia Barraganes, who brings over 20 years of experience to the practice, we have earned the trust of thousands of satisfied patients. Silvina is supported by a dedicated team of six highly experienced podiatrists, all committed to providing expert care and guidance. Our goal is to help our patients manage their foot ailments with the best possible solutions.

Understanding the needs of our community, especially the elderly who may have difficulty visiting the clinic, we also offer a convenient at-home podiatry service.

Our orthopaedic services cater to both adults and children, with a thorough biomechanical study of the foot to address issues such as plantar fasciitis, heel spurs, Sever’s disease, and metatarsalgia, among others.

We perform a variety of foot surgeries, including treatments for ingrown toenails (onychocryptosis), nail removal (retronychia), exostosis, claw toes, and bunions, using minimally invasive techniques. Every procedure is preceded by a comprehensive review and diagnosis to ensure we provide the most effective solution for each patient.

PEUSIMES has been a trusted name for 13 years, and under Silvina’s leadership, our team continues to work tirelessly, always with a smile, to improve the well-being of our patients who place their trust in us.

Calle Calitx no7, Local 3, Altea 03590 / Tel: 966 883 622 / peusimes@hotmail.com

