Murcia’s Forbes stars: Top 30 under 30

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 13 Sep 2024 • 18:18 • 1 minute read

FORBES has spotlighted two remarkable talents from Murcia in its prestigious ’30 Under 30′ list, celebrating young leaders across various fields. Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz and tech innovator Roberto Lifante are recognised for their exceptional achievements and impact.

Carlos Alcaraz: A Tennis Prodigy’s Global Impact

At just 21, Carlos Alcaraz has already made headlines globally. The El Palmar native clinched a silver medal at the Paris Olympics and remains the reigning champion of Wimbledon and Roland Garros. Beyond his athletic achievements, Alcaraz, ranked third in the ATP, is a prominent face for luxury brands like Rolex and Louis Vuitton, and sports giants such as Nike. He has also ventured into real estate with the establishment of Garfia Properties SL.

Roberto Lifante: Innovating Tech from Murcia

Roberto Lifante, 25, hails from Barinas and has made waves in the tech sector as the founder and CEO of TK Analytics Group. His work includes software development, agricultural digitalisation, cybersecurity, and 3D printing through his company Tecnologyk 3D.

Forbes’ ’30 Under 30′: Celebrating Young Achievers

Also on the list is Georgina Rodríguez, the social media influencer with over 60 million followers, and Anas Andaloussi, a 19-year-old tech entrepreneur from the Canary Islands.

Previous Spanish Stars on Forbes’ ’30 Under 30 List

Marta Ortega: From Zara Heiress to Business Innovator – Marta Ortega, daughter of Zara founder Amancio Ortega, has been recognized for her role in transforming the fashion industry.

Carmen López: Pioneering Spanish Entrepreneur – Known for her work in the tech industry, Carmen López has made a significant impact with her innovative startups.

José Andrés: Chef and Humanitarian Efforts – Renowned chef José Andrés has been highlighted for his culinary achievements and humanitarian work through his organization, World Central Kitchen.

Aitana: Spain's Pop Sensation – Aitana, a popular Spanish singer and songwriter, has gained international acclaim and a place on the list for her contributions to music.

David Broncano: Leading Spanish Comedian and Entertainer – David Broncano, known for his work in comedy and television, has been recognised for his influence in Spanish entertainment.

