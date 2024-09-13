Murcia’s Forbes stars: Top 30 under 30

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 13 Sep 2024 • 18:18
• 1 minute read
Murcia’s Rising Stars
Image: X/ @Wimbledon
FORBES has spotlighted two remarkable talents from Murcia in its prestigious ’30 Under 30′ list, celebrating young leaders across various fields. Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz and tech innovator Roberto Lifante are recognised for their exceptional achievements and impact.
At just 21, Carlos Alcaraz has already made headlines globally. The El Palmar native clinched a silver medal at the Paris Olympics and remains the reigning champion of Wimbledon and Roland Garros. Beyond his athletic achievements, Alcaraz, ranked third in the ATP, is a prominent face for luxury brands like Rolex and Louis Vuitton, and sports giants such as Nike. He has also ventured into real estate with the establishment of Garfia Properties SL.
Roberto Lifante, 25, hails from Barinas and has made waves in the tech sector as the founder and CEO of TK Analytics Group. His work includes software development, agricultural digitalisation, cybersecurity, and 3D printing through his company Tecnologyk 3D.
Also on the list is Georgina Rodríguez, the social media influencer with over 60 million followers, and Anas Andaloussi, a 19-year-old tech entrepreneur from the Canary Islands.
For more Costa Calida news, articles and events click here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.