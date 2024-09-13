Navigating construction contract issues

By EWN • Published: 13 Sep 2024 • 15:36 • 2 minutes read

A Comprehensive Guide to Common Challenges and Solutions.

Whether you are a promoter or a contractor, having a clear and detailed construction contract is essential. A well-drafted contract sets expectations, defines responsibilities, and outlines procedures for handling potential issues that inevitably, will appear. A strong contract is the foundation of a successful project execution. And helps prevent disputes, ensuring that both parties are on the same page throughout the project. In today’s article, we analyse some of the most common conflict scenarios and how to address them effectively.

Addressing Abandonment Issues.

One of the most critical issues in construction contracts is when a constructor abandons the works. This abandonment leaves the property incomplete, often posing significant safety risks and halting any further progress. To manage this situation effectively, you must document the abandonment meticulously. Normally with the intervention of a Notary Public. It is also advisable to formally request the constructor to resume work, notify the relevant administrative authorities, etc.

Managing Delays in Construction.

Delays are a common challenge in construction projects and can result from various factors, such as poor planning, supply chain disruptions, or weather-related issues. To minimize the impact of delays, it is vital to have a comprehensive contract that includes well-defined terms and penalties for delays. Additionally, establishing clear timelines and milestones within the contract can help monitor progress and hold the constructor accountable for any delays that occur.

Ensuring Compliance with Specifications and Quality.

Another frequent issue is when the work completed does not meet the agreed-upon technical requirements. To prevent such problems, ensure that your contract includes detailed descriptions of all technical requirements and material standards. Regular inspections and quality checks during the construction process can also help ensure that the work complies with the agreed specifications.

Understanding Consumer Law.

For clients categorized as consumers, additional safeguards are foreseen in the law. It is crucial to draft contracts that not only address the standard terms but also include provisions that allow for contract termination without undue delays or obstacles. Understanding these consumer protection regulations can help ensure that your rights are safeguarded throughout the project.

