By Letara Draghia • Published: 13 Sep 2024 • 22:31 • 2 minutes read

Shanghai city at night. Credit: Pixabay.

In a move to boost tourism and business exchanges, China has expanded its visa-free entry package to include Norway, making it the first Scandinavian nation to benefit from this initiative.

This development is part of China’s broader push to re-establish its place as a top international destination post-pandemic, opening its doors to travellers from across Europe and beyond.

If you’re an expatriate in Norway or in one of the other European countries already on the list (Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Switzerland), you can now visit China visa-free for up to 15 days.

This growing list reflects China’s efforts to revive its tourism industry and facilitate smoother travel for business and cultural exchanges.

Though an official start date for Norway’s visa-free access is yet to be announced, it’s expected to come into effect before the end of the year. So, if you’ve been dreaming of a trip to Shanghai or Beijing, or you’re planning business in one of China’s many economic hubs, now might be the perfect time to make it happen.

China’s post-pandemic push for tourism

International travel to China took a significant hit during the pandemic, with strict quarantine rules and border controls keeping visitor numbers low for nearly three years. In 2023, China recorded 35.5 million entries and exits by foreigners, a far cry from the 97.7 million seen in 2019. But now, with these visa-free schemes and other travel incentives, China is clearly signalling its readiness to welcome the world once more.

“The aim is to facilitate the high-quality development of Chinese and foreign personnel exchanges and high-level opening up to the outside world,” said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning. The hope is that easing entry restrictions will attract not only tourists but also international business leaders and investors – something China’s economy could benefit from as it looks to bounce back.

Data from Trip.com shows a notable surge in interest from European travellers, with bookings from Europe to China up 663 per cent in 2023 compared to the previous year. Shanghai, with its captivating mix of old and new, remains a favourite destination for Europeans, followed by cities like Beijing, Guangzhou and Shenzhen. Meanwhile, emerging hotspots such as Sanya, a beachside city on Hainan Island, and Chengdu, home to the world-famous giant pandas, are becoming increasingly popular.

Germany and the United Kingdom were among the top sources of inbound tourists to China last year. With the new visa-free policies in place, it wouldn’t be surprising to see more travellers from across Europe seizing the opportunity for a quick, hassle-free visit.

Would you consider a visa-free trip to China? Let us know in the comments.