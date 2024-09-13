Oslo is the place to visit in 2025

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 13 Sep 2024 • 15:00 • 2 minutes read

Oslo might be the hidden gem you need to visit Credit: Shutterstock

Oslo has earned a spot on Intrepid’s “Not Hot List for 2025,” highlighting lesser-known destinations deserving more visitors.

Once overshadowed by Stockholm and Copenhagen, Oslo is emerging as a vibrant hub for Nordic travel, offering a unique mix of culture, cuisine, and nightlife.

Known for being expensive—where a sandwich can cost nearly £17—Oslo has often been skipped by travellers on a budget.

However, local expert Lipa Adomaityte from Intrepid encourages visitors to come with “zero expectations” and leave with “stories to tell.”

“Go to Oslo with zero expectations – and I promise you’ll leave with stories to tell. Every day (and night), you’ll find something interesting, from incredible cuisine to culture and clubbing,” Lipa says about Oslo.

Adomaityte compares the city’s dynamic atmosphere to “a mini-Berlin,” where museum visits can easily be followed by a house party; “Want to start your day at a museum and end it at a stranger’s house party? That’s a regular Tuesday in Oslo.”

Oslo offers visitors fresh food, museums, and a unique nightlife

Oslo’s food scene is a major draw, with fresh fish directly from the harbour and many chefs growing ingredients on-site.

Food markets like Mathallen, Oslo Street Food, and Vippa offer social dining experiences, while food trucks cater to more budget-conscious travellers.

The city is also home to some of the best museums in the Nordics.

The National Museum, the largest in the region, features works by international artists like Picasso, van Gogh, and Matisse.

Other must-visit spots include the Museum of Oslo, which explores the city’s history, and the Kon-Tiki Museum, which tells the tale of Thor Heyerdahl’s famous Atlantic crossing.

Oslo’s nightlife is equally exciting, with bars and clubs that range from cocktail lounges like Summit Bar to themed dance clubs like Mabou, playing everything from 90s hits to modern music.

Honourable mentions to Kavakava, Pigalle, and Heidis Bier Bar.

For those looking to explore Oslo’s natural beauty, Oslo Fjord is an hour and a half south of the city and offers swimming, hiking, and beach picnics during summer, and in the winter, the fjordside saunas offer a warmer swim.

Visiting during spring and autumn offers pleasant weather without the crowds, making it the perfect time to explore this underrated destination.

With its combination of stunning landscapes, rich culture, and exciting urban experiences, Oslo is poised to become a top choice for travelers seeking something fresh and unexpected in 2025.