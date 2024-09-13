Ouigo sets of in the Region of Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 13 Sep 2024 • 13:13 • 1 minute read

Faster Trains, Better Connections Image: carm.es

IN a significant leap for regional transport, Fernando López Miras, President of the Region of Murcia, celebrated the inauguration of Ouigo’s high-speed rail service linking Murcia with Madrid. This new route promises enhanced travel experiences with more frequent trains, shorter journey times, and competitive pricing.

López Miras Hails New Rail Route as a Game-Changer

López Miras stated that Ouigo’s entry into Murcia’s high-speed network is a game-changer. ‘The arrival of competition means we can offer more frequent services, reduced travel times, and lower prices,’ he stated during the launch event. His administration has actively worked to bring Ouigo to the region, initiating contact just months after high-speed rail was introduced.

Benefits of the Ouigo Route: Faster Journeys and Lower Prices

The President expressed confidence that demand will soon grow, prompting an increase in services. He also highlighted the broader benefits of the high-speed rail, including a boost in tourism and business opportunities. ‘Murcia is becoming a crucial logistics hub in Spain, vital to the Mediterranean Corridor connecting Europe,’ he noted.

Call for Continued Investment in Infrastructure

Looking ahead, López Miras urged continued investment in infrastructure to support growth, calling for decisive action from the Spanish government. He concluded with optimism about the future, praising Ouigo as a ‘modern and brave’ partner in Murcia‘s development.

Investing in Regional Connectivity

Continued investment in infrastructure is crucial for addressing the concerns of residents in the Murcia region, particularly those living along the coast who often feel isolated from the rest of Spain. Enhanced connectivity through high-speed rail can bridge this gap, providing easier access to major cities and economic opportunities.

By expanding and modernising transport networks, the region can better integrate into Spain‘s broader economic landscape, stimulating local development, improving quality of life, and promoting regional growth. As Murcia strengthens its position as a key logistics hub, ongoing investment will be vital in ensuring that the benefits of high-speed connectivity reach all corners of the region.

