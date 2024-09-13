Periana wildfire brought under control

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 13 Sep 2024 • 15:15 • 1 minute read

Swift Response Saves Periana Image: X/Infoca/ cpbmalaga

A forest fire broke out near the town of Periana at around 11:00 am on September 10, prompting a swift response from the Andalucian Forest Firefighting Service, Plan Infoca, and the Provincial Firefighters Consortium (CPB). The fire, which initially caused concern due to its proximity to the local population, was stabilised by 1:35 pm on the same day, as reported by Infoca on their X (previously twitter) account.

Rapid Response from Andalucian Firefighting Teams

To tackle the blaze, two ground-loading aircraft, a light helicopter, a heavy helicopter, a fire truck, two groups of forest firefighters, an operations technician, and an environmental agent were deployed. Additional support came from CPB units in Vélez-Málaga and Colmenar.

Coordinated Efforts Help Stabilize Periana Blaze

Thanks to the coordinated efforts, the situation was brought under control, with teams continuing to work on fully extinguishing the fire to ensure the safety of the surrounding area. Residents can breathe a sigh of relief as the immediate threat has been contained.

How to Prevent Forest Fires During Drought

During periods of drought, the risk of forest fires increases significantly. To help prevent these dangerous incidents, it’s crucial to follow these guidelines:

Avoid Open Flames: Refrain from lighting campfires or barbeques in dry or windy conditions. Always ensure any flames are fully extinguished before leaving the area. Proper Disposal of Cigarettes: Never discard cigarette butts or matches on the ground, especially in wooded areas. Use designated receptacles or take them with you. Be Cautious with Glass Objects: Glass bottles and shards can concentrate sunlight and start fires. Keep glass waste properly disposed of and avoid leaving them in natural settings. Use Fire-Resistant Materials: When building or maintaining structures near wooded areas, use fire-resistant materials to reduce the risk of fire spreading. Follow Local Regulations: Adhere to any fire bans or restrictions in place. Local authorities may impose additional measures during high-risk periods.

By taking these precautions, you can help protect our forests and communities from the devastating effects of wildfires.

