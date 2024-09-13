Periana wildfire brought under control

By Catherine McGeer •
Swift Response Saves Periana
Image: X/Infoca/ cpbmalaga
A forest fire broke out near the town of Periana at around 11:00 am on September 10, prompting a swift response from the Andalucian Forest Firefighting Service, Plan Infoca, and the Provincial Firefighters Consortium (CPB). The fire, which initially caused concern due to its proximity to the local population, was stabilised by 1:35 pm on the same day, as reported by Infoca on their X (previously twitter) account.
To tackle the blaze, two ground-loading aircraft, a light helicopter, a heavy helicopter, a fire truck, two groups of forest firefighters, an operations technician, and an environmental agent were deployed. Additional support came from CPB units in Vélez-Málaga and Colmenar.
Thanks to the coordinated efforts, the situation was brought under control, with teams continuing to work on fully extinguishing the fire to ensure the safety of the surrounding area. Residents can breathe a sigh of relief as the immediate threat has been contained.
During periods of drought, the risk of forest fires increases significantly. To help prevent these dangerous incidents, it’s crucial to follow these guidelines:
By taking these precautions, you can help protect our forests and communities from the devastating effects of wildfires.
