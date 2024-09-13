Tuesday the 13th Spain’s Secret Day of Doom

By MARC MENENDEZ • Published: 13 Sep 2024 • 12:26 • 2 minutes read

The Origin of Tuesday the 13th in Spain. Credit: Shutterstock - iLight photo.

Forget Friday the 13th: Here’s why Spain’s real nightmare is Tuesday the 13th.

The Romans deeply influenced Spain’s language, infrastructure, laws, and urban planning. Roman culture and customs were integrated into everyday life, and these historical influences have been passed down through generations, maintaining a strong presence in Spanish identity and heritage.

Tuesday is “Martes” in Spanish, coming from the word “Marte” for Mars. It’s named after the Roman god of war and symbolises war, destruction, violence, and danger. This is the same in Greece, where Tuesday the 13th is unlucky.

While the great majority of Spaniards are not particularly superstitious, this idea of Tuesday being unlucky is observed in a similar way to how Friday the 13th is in the UK, Germany, or the U.S. Of course, it can still bring up slightly uneasy feelings if it coincides with an important event like a wedding, travel, or a new venture, but it generally doesn’t provoke a strong reaction.

Funnily enough, the influx of American films and media in the past 50 years has also introduced the idea of Friday the 13th being unlucky, so many people also think of Friday the 13th as unlucky.

The Secret Meaning of the Number 13

The number 13 has historically been connected to bad omens in Western cultures, from Italy, Spain, and Greece to the UK, Germany, and the U.S.

The Last Supper and the Number 13

There were 13 attendees at the Last Supper, including Judas, who betrayed Jesus. Additionally, Jesus was crucified on a Friday, traditionally believed to be the 13th.

The Antichrist

The Antichrist is also mentioned in the 13th chapter of the Book of Revelation, further cementing the number’s negative connotations in Christian cultures worldwide.

The Knight’s Templar

On Friday, October 13, 1307, King Philip IV of France ordered the arrest of the leaders of the Knights Templar. They were accused of heresy and other crimes, for which they were imprisoned, tortured and burnt at the stake. While these events did not directly involve Spain then, the Knight’s Templar were active and very influential here, as they were in many European countries. They still even hold festivals around Spain celebrating the Templar.

So, as the people of Europe mingled and shared stories and legends, they contributed to the idea that the number 13 was unlucky.

Norse Mythology

In Norse mythology, the 13th guest at a banquet in Valhalla was Loki, the trickster god who caused chaos and led to the death of Balder, further highlighting the number 13 as the number of impending doom. While historically, there have been few direct connections between Norse cultures and Spain, the Viking Age did see Norse raiders enter the Iberian Peninsula several times. This may have resulted in some cultural exchange in the form of stories and legends told over a campfire.

So there it is. The day of doom is Tuesday the 13th in Spain, thanks to its connection with Mars, the Roman God of war and destruction. They combined this with the Christian superstition around 13 to symbolise misfortune and chaos.

Are you superstitious?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.