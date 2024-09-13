By MARC MENENDEZ • Published: 13 Sep 2024 • 0:01 • 1 minute read

Children leaving school in London. Credit: Shutterstock, Yau Ming Low

A new study from the University of Bath shows that 20% more children miss school on Friday than any other day of the week, especially in lower-income areas.

Forget about Netflix binges or gaming marathons, apparently, pupils are skipping school on Fridays because parents want to dodge bank holiday traffic or squeeze in longer holidays. They’re calling it the “Friday effect.“

Former Education Secretary Gillian Keegan suggested that the rise in absences could be linked to parents working from home, but the University of Bath study found no evidence supporting this.

The economists who conducted the study noted that these patterns of absences might contribute to the overall increase in children missing school, which Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has described as an “absence epidemic.” Other countries like Sweden are also seeing more children skip school, particularly since the pandemic.

There could be other factors making it more acceptable to take Fridays off, possibly linked to financial pressures from the cost-of-living crisis and expensive holidays. Researchers believe addressing absences could reduce their impact by one-third to half.

Co-author of the study Joanna Clifton-Sprigg recommends simple interventions, such as newsletters or reminders to parents about the negative impact of absences on academic performance. Schools could also make Fridays more engaging with activities like award ceremonies to encourage attendance.

Education officials emphasise the importance of consistent attendance, stressing that every school day, including Fridays, is crucial for learning.

School leaders are urging parents to avoid taking children out of school without good reason, highlighting that even one missed day can affect educational outcomes.

Education officials are pushing the idea that every school day counts, even Fridays. The government is cracking down, with fines for unauthorised absences starting at £80 and rising to £160. Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson called all these missed days an “absence epidemic.” However, school staff are being encouraged to approach cases involving pupils with special needs, disabilities, mental health conditions, or serious long-term illnesses with sensitivity, as attending class might be more difficult for them at times.