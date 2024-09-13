 World’s best chef opens Hungry Club « Euro Weekly News
World’s best chef opens Hungry Club

By John Smith • Published: 13 Sep 2024 • 10:47 • 1 minute read

Much lauded chef Dabiz Muñoz Credit: El Hormiguero flickr

In all honesty airport snack bars and restaurants are not generally of the highest standard and are often a way of wasting time whilst waiting for a flight.

Best chef in the world

Spain might just see a change coming as young three Michelin star chef, Dabiz Muñoz who has been named best chef in the world on three occasions is bringing his Hungry Club venture to airports across the nation.

Hungry Club to open at Mallorca Airport

The first has already opened in Madrid and working with travel experience company Avolta, Hungry Club has secured space at Mallorca airport.

Whether the offering of sandwiches, hot dogs, ramen noodles. pizzas and similar ‘fast food’ will inspire travellers to part with between €14 and €25 for a take away dish remains to be seen and it has to be remembered that Jamie Oliver’s venture into airport catering ended up with receivers selling that franchise in 2019.

