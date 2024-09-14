A bridge not too far

By Adam Woodward • Published: 14 Sep 2024 • 9:27 • 1 minute read

Councillors from the two towns show the new bridge. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Fuengirola.

The construction of a wooden bridge to link Fuengirola’ promenade and Benalmadena is close to completion.

A mere fifteen metres long and 2 metres wide, the long-awaited bridge will finally put an end to a disproportionately long project for a seemingly simple addition. The bridge crosses a stream known as El Jardín which separates the two neighbouring towns and places one of the final pieces in the coastal walkway jigsaw puzzle, facilitating a continuous pedestrian and cycle route along the western Costa del Sol. The bridge will also facilitate the movement of those with reduced mobility.

A bridge with obstacles to overcome

There were several hurdles to overcome in order to complete the project: an abandoned chiringuito that housed a squatter; bureaucratic issues between the councils of Benalmadena and Fuengirola; the Ministry of the Environment’s approval, as well as studies from various stakeholders in the public administration.

This section of the coastal path, between Paseo Rey de España and Playa Carvajal, has caused access problems to pedestrians for many years, and Fuengirola council promises the bridge will finally solve the issue.

The Coastal Path is an initiative of the Provincial Council that aims to unite the entire Coast through a single pedestrian path that can be used to walk, cycle, or ride a scooter. And in Fuengirola, all that was missing was this small section to connect with Benalmádena.