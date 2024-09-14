Cable Ski Marbella dries up

By Adam Woodward • Published: 14 Sep 2024 • 15:09 • 1 minute read

The Guardamina before the drought. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Marbella

Cable Ski Marbella, one of the most-loved sporty meeting points on the Costa del Sol, has closed its doors unexpectedly.

There hasn’t been any activity at the recreation centre for more than a month and a half because it is claimed that the Guadalmina Golf Course has been using lake water for some time, leaving the water sport facility without enough water to offer its popular aquatic activities such as wakeboarding and water skiing.

Cable Ski park closed for the first time in 30 years

Since 1993, Cable Ski Marbella, situated in the Las Medranas natural park in San Pedro de Alcántara, has provided fun seekers with a one-of-a-kind possibility in the area to enjoy water skiing in a quick, convenient, and affordable manner. They currently state on their website that Cable Ski is closed because of low water levels and that it will reopen once the waters have recovered.

Sources say that the management of the water in that area is controlled by a communal organisation and the golf course. It could be that due to the extremity of the latest drought that the golf course has needed to draw on the Guadalmina River more than in previous years. However, the Andalusian government is reportedly already investigating the regularisation of this reservoir to get to the bottom of the affair.