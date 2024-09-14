By Linda Hall • Published: 14 Sep 2024 • 16:42 • 2 minutes read

ANTWERP MAYOR: Bart De Wever fights loutish behaviour Photo credit: CC-BY-SA 4.0

Short civic internships in the last years of high school could be Antwerp’s answer to uncivil youths.

This was the solution suggested by city mayor Bart De Wever in response to an incident in early September when three boys stole an ambulance. Taking advantage of the paramedics’ absence as they attended to a call in the Luchtbal area, the bored trio took the vehicle for a joyride.

De Wever wants to introduce placements in the last two years of high school for 17 and 18-year-olds with the aim of “instilling respect into youngsters”, he told the VRT broadcaster.

“I would do this during the next legislature,” he said.

“I want to require them to spend one week in the fifth year and one week in the sixth year of secondary school working in, for example, the city maintenance department or in an old people’s home.”

The mayor especially condemned what he saw as an increase in loutish behaviour towards firefighters, ambulance crews, doctors and social workers, but admitted that this was not limited to Antwerp alone.

“We are recording more and more cases of violence and thuggish behaviour against anyone perceived to represent authority,” De Wever said.

He blamed the problem on youths, many of them non-European, who had been raised in “challenging circumstances” and were often linked to criminal organisations.

De Wever calls for decisive action in terms of justice. “What choice do we have when every boundary is crossed?” he asked.

Aware of the pressing need to ensure the safety of his staff, the mayor called for zero tolerance.

“I can’t speak about federal negotiations, but we have agreed that justice must be reinforced.”

The mayor went on to tell the broadcaster that police had recognised the three young offenders immediately from CCTV footage, as they had “metre-thick” police records.

De Wever, aged 53, is the leader of the New Flemish Alliance, a nationalist party that is in favour of transforming Belgium into a confederal state.

As well as Antwerp mayor, he also has a seat in Belgium’s House of Representatives and was recently appointed lead negotiation in talks to form a coalition government.

A Palace press release revealed that King Philippe has asked him to resume talks with the five parties likely to enter an alliance, and was given until September 23 to report back.

Should he be successful, Bart De Wever would be in line to become the first Flemish separatist to lead Belgium’s federal government as prime minister.