By EWN • Published: 14 Sep 2024 • 16:22 • 2 minutes read

Divot's culinary journey Photocredit Divot

Divot Gastro Bar offers a dining experience like no other, combining exquisite cuisine with an enchanting atmosphere. Situated off a country road on the outskirts of Puerto Banus, this gem boasts an amazing outdoor dining area that overlooks serene waters, creating a picturesque setting perfect for any occasion.

From Monday to Friday, between 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm, Divot presents its irresistible Lunch Menu Special. For just €29.50, guests can indulge in a three-course meal that showcases the finest ingredients and culinary expertise. This exceptional value is just one of the many reasons to visit Divot during the week.

Entertainment at Divot is unparalleled, with live performances every day of the week.

Divot’s a la carte menu features an array of dishes crafted from the highest quality meats and freshest fish, all served with locally sourced vegetables. The menu is a testament to the restaurant’s commitment to excellence, highlighted by their selection of homemade desserts that provide a perfect ending to any meal. Enhancing the dining experience further is Divot’s impressive wine cellar, stocked with carefully chosen wines that perfectly pair with their delectable dishes.

The warmth and hospitality at Divot are palpable from the moment you arrive. The staff, who feel more like family, ensure that every guest feels welcome and well taken care of. Given its popularity, reservations are highly recommended to secure your place at this sought-after establishment.

The restaurant’s open-plan layout, with large glass windows overlooking Banus executive golf course and the stunning Marbella mountain range, allows guests to bask in breathtaking views while dining. The open-plan kitchen adds an interactive element, offering a glimpse into the meticulous cooking process and enhancing the overall dining experience.

Divot also hosts popular events, including the Costa Women event, which is a favourite among the community. The next event is scheduled for Tuesday October 1st For more information, attendees can contact @costawomen or email aohr1970@gmail.com. These events provide a wonderful opportunity for networking and enjoying the delightful ambiance of Divot.

Open daily from 1:00 pm to 11:30 pm, Divot Gastro Bar is conveniently located off the A7 with ample parking. For more information or to make a reservation, email info@divot.es or call +34 951 566 172.

Divot Gastro Bar truly offers a unique dining experience where excellent food, breathtaking views, and exceptional entertainment come together to create unforgettable moments. Perfect for family occasions, pre wedding dinners, Birthdays, Anniversaries Divot will ensure a very special dining experience.

Address Banus Executive Golf, Cam del Angel , s/n Neuva Andalucia 29660 Marbella Malaga Telephone 951 566 172 email info@divot.es

Sponsored