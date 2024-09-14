Gas & Dust custom motorcycle festival

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 14 Sep 2024 • 12:57 • 1 minute read

Examples of some of the customised motorcycles on display at the festival. Credit: Gas&Dust

Custom independent motorcycle festival on the outskirts of Ronda brings together the country’s top 15 custom motorcycle shops.

Gas&Dust 2024, is a biker festival with 15 custom motorcycle exhibitions, talks, food trucks and live music at the new Cortijo La Organic winery between Ronda and Ardales. The motorcycle-focused gathering that brings together manufacturers, custom motorcycle builders, and motorcycle fans on September 21 and 22, making Ronda the heart of the country’s motorcycle community. The goal of the event, which takes place in the LA Organic farm, is to establish Malaga as a leader in Spain’s motorcycle industry.

Apart from the motorcycle displays, Gas & Dust will provide a wide range of events catering to all types of visitors, including photography exhibits, talks by prominent motorcyclists, documentaries, displays of old-school motorcycles, and guided tours throughout the region.

The best motorcycle customers from all over the country

Some of the best motorcycle customisers will be present at the festival, which is anticipated to draw 5,000 to 7,000 people, to showcase their most recent works and provide spectators with an exclusive look into motorcycle customisation. Prominent brands like Greasy, Bobber, Old Custom Flames, Pepo XTR, Chopperrrs, De Palma Cycles, Free Custom, Holy Iron, Voodoo GARAGE, La Sal, and El Garage de Saúl.

There will also be a photography exhibition by Japanese photographer Ken Nagahara, including images from his journey to Baja California, and Gas&Dust co-promoter and photographer Daniel Alea will exhibit his project based on a journey to Morocco that inspired this festival. There will also be live performances from Branquias Johnson, Oddballs, Natura, and DJ sets.

The festival is on for two days from 11am on Saturday, September 21 from 11am to 11pm, and on the Sunday 22 from 11am to 6pm on the road to Ardales, just outside of Ronda at Cortijo LA Organic. Tickets are available from universe.com and cost €16 for one day or €26 for the two days.