By Anna Akopyan • Published: 14 Sep 2024 • 15:31 • 1 minute read

Girl in a hobby horsing championship Credit: Michael Probst, Facebook

Germany´s first hobby horsing championship in Frankfurt joins the European sport on the rise, as hundreds of young riders will compete for the very first time on the weekend of September 14-15.

Germany´s first hobby horsing championship

Competing in time jumping, style jumping, and dressage, approximately 300 riders, with 20 adults and the rest children and teenagers, are expected to show off their skills in front of 1,500 spectators. Established just a year ago in Germany with only 13 members, the hobby horsing association skyrocketed to more than 5,000 active athletes and more than 200 clubs across the country.

“It was very important to us to set an example and make the sport more popular,” said Kay Schumann, president of the German Hobby Horsing Association. “With the championship, which will be held every year from now on, we offer a goal that motivates hobby horses to improve their performance and compete against each other.”

A sport that “spread like wildfire,” will see competitors in Germany judged on factors including precision, timing and elegance, according to the German Hobby Horsing Association´s website. For dressage, officials will be looking at the rider´s posture, skills, and body positioning. Judges will award marks in the style and dressage contests, with the highest score becoming the winner.

The origins and spread of hobby horsing championships

The competition in Germany marked a significant growth in international hobby horsing events; the United States and Australia, similarly held their first championships this year. Coming originally from a grassroots movement in Finland, more than 20 years ago, the pastime has boomed in popularity through social media, especially during the COVID-10 crisis and has been associated with promoting female empowerment.

Head of the Finnish Hobbyhorse Association, Julia Mikkonen, emphasised that hobby horsing combines Finnish handcrafting culture, as some riders make and decorate their own sticks and horse heads, with gymnasts and sport, making it a unique and highly intriguing sport on the rise.

Find out more news about sports.