Guardia Civil biker rally

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 14 Sep 2024 • 11:56 • 1 minute read

Motorcycle Rally Credit Wikipedia

Over 300 bikers have already signed up for what looks like it will be the biggest motorcycle rally in the Malaga province this year.

Organised by the Guardia Civil and taking off from Alhaurín de la Torre on Sunday, September 22, the ‘3rd Biker Route of the Guardia Civil’ is a charity event raising funds for the cancer support charity AECC. The rally follows a twisty route through the Sierra de las Nieves, starting out at 10am from Parque de los Patos in Alhaurín de la Torre and back again. On return, there will be live music, food stalls, raffles, an exhibition of bikes, and riding competitions.

Registration can be made online at dorsalchip.es as a biker or passenger for €15 and that will entitle participants to a commemorative t-shirt. There are places for up to 350 bikes in all, and official bibs for the event are selling like hot cakes. T-shirts and rider bibs can be collected post-purchase on the day of the event from 8am to 9.30am.

Alternatively, fans of motorcycles and noise need not take part in the rally and just visit for free the Parque de los Patos for a great daytime party with the motorcycle community.