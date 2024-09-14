By MARC MENENDEZ • Published: 14 Sep 2024 • 14:51 • 5 minutes read

Buying a second-hand car in Spain, particularly on the Costa del Sol, can be a great option for affordable and flexible transportation. However, buyers with limited Spanish should remember specific steps and considerations to navigate the process smoothly. Here’s a comprehensive guide based on local advice and real-life experiences shared by others who have been through this journey.

Understand the Documentation Required

Before you even start looking for a car, make sure you have the necessary paperwork:

NIE (Número de Identificación de Extranjero ) : Your Foreign Identification Number is a must-have for any significant transactions in Spain.

Passport : Your valid passport will also be required.

Driver’s Licence : If you haven’t yet converted your foreign driving licence to a Spanish one, be aware that it might make getting car insurance more complicated or expensive.

With these documents, you should be able to purchase a car, but be prepared for possible additional requirements, particularly when dealing with insurance companies.

Decide on Your Budget and Requirements

Determine your budget and list your must-have features (e.g., air conditioning, sunroof, good lighting). A clear idea of what you want will help you narrow your search and find a vehicle that suits your needs.

Know What to Look For in a Car

When buying a second-hand car, reliability should be a top priority. Research data from reliability tests and owner surveys to guide your decision. For instance, Volkswagen and Seat models equipped with the 1.9 TDI engine are renowned for their long-term durability and economical running costs. According to reviews, these engines can often surpass 200,000 miles (321,868 kilometres) with proper maintenance, and some have even been known to reach 500,000 miles​ (804,670 kilometres.)

However, as with any engine, there are common issues to be mindful of. The 1.9 TDI, despite its resilience, may encounter oil leaks from the valve cover gasket and injector failures, which can affect fuel efficiency if not promptly addressed. Avoid cars with known issues, like the 1.2 engines from Peugeot, Citroen, and some Opel models, as these tend to have more problems.

Be Wary of Scams

Like anywhere in the world, the used car market in Spain has its share of scams. Always be cautious, especially when dealing with private sellers. Avoid transactions where the seller seems too eager to close the deal or where the price seems too good to be true. Facebook Marketplace is notorious for this type of scam.

Choose Where to Buy

There are several places to look for second-hand cars in Malaga and the surrounding areas:

Online Marketplaces : Websites like coches.net , Wallapop , and Milanuncios are popular for finding used cars in Spain. They allow you to filter your search by location, price, make, and model.

Dealerships : Consider buying from reputable dealerships such as MalagaCar or smaller local car dealers. While this may be more expensive than private sales, dealerships often offer warranties and are bound by strict consumer laws (minimum 12-month warranty under Spanish Consumer Law ), giving you extra peace of mind.

Private Sellers : Buying from private sellers can often yield better deals, but be mindful. Always inspect the car yourself or have it inspected by a trusted mechanic before purchasing.

Consider the Costs Involved

The cost of second-hand cars has risen significantly recently. A car that would have cost €1,500 a few years ago might now be €3,000 or more. Expect to spend between €5,000 and €10,000 for a decent, mid-range used car.

Consider brands like Toyota, Honda, or Mazda if you’re looking for a reliable, affordable vehicle. Models such as the Toyota Corolla, Honda Accord, and Mazda 6 offer excellent value for money, especially if you need a comfortable car for long trips.

Get the Car Inspected and Run a History Check

If you’re buying from a private seller, always have the car checked by a professional mechanic. There are services like NeedCarHelp that will come and inspect the car for you, ensuring everything is in good condition and nothing is hidden. A full diagnostic check in Spain can cost between €120 and €250, but this is a small price to pay for peace of mind and avoid costly repairs later.

It’s also worth running a CarFax report on the car to check the vehicle history and avoid any nasty surprises. A Carfax report for a second-hand car in Spain helps uncover issues like mileage fraud, whether the car has been stolen or declared a total loss, and if it has been part of a safety recall. It will give you any history data available on the car. However, it does not report outstanding debts.

In Spain, you can check for any debts on a vehicle by requesting a certificado de cargas from the Traffic Office (DGT). If you are buying from a private seller, you can request that they provide you with a copy of this, as you will not be able to change the ownership of the vehicle if there are any outstanding debts. You don’t need to worry about outstanding debts with a reputable dealer, as they are legally obliged to sort it all out for you, and they will normally include the name change in the price of the car.

Legal Limit for Cash Payments

The legal limit for cash payments in Spain when one party is a business or professional is €1,000. This limit applies to both residents and non-residents of Spain. If both parties are private individuals, the cash payment limit increases to €2,500.

It’s worth noting that these limits are subject to change, so it’s always good to verify with local authorities or a legal expert. Exceeding these limits can result in hefty fines from the tax authorities, so ensuring that any car purchase involving cash adheres to these regulations is crucial. Payments above these thresholds should be made using bank transfers, credit cards, or other traceable methods.

Secure Insurance

One of the more challenging aspects of buying a car in Spain as a foreigner is getting insurance, especially if you don’t have a Spanish driving licence. While it is possible to insure a car without a Spanish licence, expect to pay a higher premium.

Insider tip: Many smaller insurance brokers specialise in marketing their services to expats, and, in the process, they charge higher prices. They can be handy if you’ve just arrived and don’t speak Spanish yet, but be wary of scaremongering. All insurance companies in Spain are strictly regulated, and price comparison sites like Rastreator.com can provide reputable, affordable options. So, shop around and compare rates from different providers.

Respect Local Laws and Regulations

Spain has strict rules regarding car purchases and ownership. When buying a used car from a professional dealer, the dealer must legally offer a one-year warranty. Dealers with good online reviews are more likely to address any issues and try to maintain their reputation. If you buy from a private seller, there is no mandatory warranty, but the seller must ensure the car is free of any hidden defects for six months. However, enforcing claims against private sellers for hidden defects can be complicated and may involve legal proceedings.

Also, if you plan to drive in low-emission zones, like many urban areas with more than 50,000 inhabitants, ensure that your car has the right emissions sticker.

Happy car hunting!