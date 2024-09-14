How to Run a Car History Check in Spain.

By MARC MENENDEZ • Published: 14 Sep 2024 • 13:05 • 3 minutes read

How do you run your own history check on a second-hand car in Spain before buying? Credit: Pexels, Oleksandr P

Wherever you are in the world, when considering buying a second-hand car, both the car and its paperwork need to be above board. There are several ways to do this in Spain; one option is the Carfax report.

Running a history check is a standard way of avoiding legal or mechanical issues that an unscrupulous seller might not tell you about.

This short guide explains:

The Carfax report.

How it works.

What’s included.

What is a Carfax report?

A CarFax report shows a car’s service life history. It provides specific details by accessing data from Spain’s Driver Vehicle and Licensing Agency (the DGT). It’s the equivalent of DAT, Carfax Europe in Germany; Histovec in France; CarFax in the USA; HPI Check, AutoCheck in the UK; Trafi Vehicle Information Service in Finland; Statens vegvesen Vehicle Information Service in Norway; and Car.info, Transportstyrelsen’s vehicle information service in Sweden.

How does Carfax work?

To run a history check through CarFax, use either the car’s VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) or its registration number. The website then pulls data from various public and private sources, including the Spanish Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DGT.)

Here’s how to do it:

Step 1: Make yourself a drink.

Step 2: Sit down and go to the CarFax website.

Step 3: Enter the car’s registration number or VIN.

Step 4: Pay the History Check fee.

Step 5: Check your full report. If an issue is recorded in the system, it will be highlighted as a visual alert in the “quick check” section, making it easier than manually sifting through the information.

How to Read Your Spanish Carfax Report

Technical Information

This is the first section. It includes technical details about the car’s make and model, VIN, fuel type, engine size, and power. It also shows how polluting the car is with a CO2 emissions graph.

Ownership History

One of the most important sections. It summarises the number of previous owners and the car’s usage with each one. Due to data protection laws, you won’t be able to see the names or details of each owner. Still, it will show whether the car was used for private or professional use. This is crucial because buying what you initially thought was a family car is very different from buying a second-hand taxi.

ITV Test Records

Has the car failed any previous road safety tests? This part of the report helps ensure the car is safe and reliable by providing ITV safety check records. It won’t detail the reasons for any failures, but it will let you know if the vehicle has struggled to pass any tests, which could be a sign of underlying issues.

How far has the car been driven?

The Carfax report logs every instance when the vehicle has undergone inspection, noting the kilometres on the clock and comparing it with similar cars.

Administrative History

This section tells you the car’s administrative status. It shows whether the car is currently roadworthy (active status) and its history of being taken off the road.

Damage or Accidents

The Carfax report can reveal whether the car has been involved in an accident or suffered severe damage. It pulls data from over 100,000 sources, including insurance companies, specialised workshops, and police departments from several countries.

Stolen Vehicle Check

Lastly, you can check if the car has been reported as stolen. A common criminal practice is to steal a vehicle in one European country and sell it in another (like Spain). Carfax checks various police databases to provide this information.

How Reliable is a Car History Check in Spain?

The short answer is that it is as reliable as carrying out a history check in the UK, Finland, or the U.S., to name a few. The Carfax report aims to be as detailed as possible, but there is some information it can’t access, so it might not be enough to base your decision on.

