Migration in Europe; on the rise or in decline?

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 14 Sep 2024 • 11:14 • 2 minutes read

Migrants on a boat Credit: Oglaigh na hEireann, Flickr

Illegal migration continues to be the pressing topic of European leaders, as some declare it one of the biggest EU concerns, while others argue for its declining significance.

Migration in Europe; on the rise

“Migrants end up taking the toll of all of this: They are risking their lives, doing jobs in Europe where they face uncertain legal status for years and are vulnerable to all sorts of exploitation,” said Camille Le Coz, an associate director of the NGO Migration Policy Institute in Europe, highlighting the dire consequences of illegal migration.

The third-most-used route by illegal migrants via the Atlantic, from West Africa to the Canary Islands has concerningly more than doubled from last year. More than 25,500 migrants, mostly from Mali and Senegal had arrived in the islands as of August 31, reported the United Nation´s International Organization for Migration.

The Canary Islands have been the central location for the arrival of illegal migrants; Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez recently visited three West African countries in an attempt to control migration. In Senegal, he collaborated with President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, signing agreements to promote temporary work opportunities in Spain for Senegalese nationals and provide vocational training in Senegal.

Migration in Europe; in decline

Le Coz from the Migration Policy Institute, however, disclosed that illegal migration is “getting way too much attention compared to the scope of the issue and compared to other issues Europe should be tackling, such as climate change.” Except for Spain, European countries have seen a decline in irregular migration, alongside the rise of right-wing politics.

Migration dominated the EU´s parliamentary elections in June and influenced recent state elections in eastern Germany, where a far-right party won for the first time since World War II. After the German government announced an expansion of border control in September, more northern European countries and the UK are expressing their condemnation of illegal migration, imposing stricter laws for foreigners.

The UN revealed that irregular crossings over the southern borders of Europe; the region that conventionally records the most illegal migration, also saw a decline of 35 per cent from January to August. Almost 115,000 migrants arrived illegally to the EU via Mediterranean and Atlantic routes so far this year, compared to 176,252 during the same period last year.

Similarly, data from coast guard agency Frontex showed that illegal crossings over the southern borders fell 39 per cent overall this year compared to 2023; “The emergency is not numerical this year, nor was it last year,” said Flavio di Giacomo, a spokesperson with the IOM office for the Mediterranean told The Associated Press.

Experts argue that the decline is a result of the EU-supported crackdown in Tunisia and Libya. Yet, this comes with a price for migrants, many of whom end up dumped in deserts, with hardly any chances of survival; making illegal migration a pressing issue still, for real people´s lives speak louder than numbers.

Find out what´s happening in Europe today.