Mijas, funny ha ha

By Adam Woodward • Published: 14 Sep 2024 • 16:20 • 1 minute read

Comedian Joe Eagan on stage. Credit: joestandup.com

There’s a stand-up comedy mini tour in English stopping in Mijas on Tuesday, September 24 with some top class comics and Edinburgh Fringe veterans.

The Cazbah Lounge in La Cala de Mijas is hosting a Stand-Up Comedy Spain night. Stand-up comedy teacher and creator of the stand up comedy classes at Louie Louie, from where local favourite Lucy Amans hails, is MCing the evening.

A double headline featuring the multi-award-winning Stephen Grant is top of the billing. A regular at the famed Comedy Store in London’s Leicester Square, as well as Mock the Week, Live at the Electric, and Lee Nelson’s Well Good Show.

Canadian comedian Joe Eagan is back on the Costa del Sol again with a maple syrup mix of observational humour that you won’t forget. A hilarious comedian who mixes traditional straightforward stand up with slideshows and images, it’s well worth seeing this performance by a Canadian totally lost in Europe.

Then there’s upcoming local talent Nick Tarlton who began cutting his comedy teeth on open mics in Estepona and Marbella.

Tickets are on sale through eventbrite.com. The show is on Tuesday, September 24 at 8.30pm at the Cazbah Live Lounge. Tickets cost €20. 2 nights later, on Thursday, September 26, if you missed the Mijas gig, they are doing it again at Louie Louie in Estepona.