The Parador Golf de Málaga golf course survived the Spanish Civil War and became the oldest course in Andalucia. Credit: Pexels, Jopwell

The Parador Golf de Málaga golf course survived the Spanish Civil War and became the oldest course in Andalucia. It was built in the 1920s by Princess Beatrice, the youngest daughter of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. The golf course was destroyed during the Spanish Civil War and rebuilt in the 1960s.

From War Ruins to Royal Greens: Andalucia’s Oldest Golf Course Just 10 Minutes from Benalmadena.

Just ten minutes from the lively hustle of Benalmadena, this isn’t your run-of-the-mill golf course. It’s the oldest in Andalucía, but beyond the fairways and greens, it’s a place where the past feels remarkably present—a living, breathing reminder of a time when royals and aristocrats flocked to the sun-kissed Costa del Sol for a taste of leisure and elegance.

A Royal Beginning: Princess Beatrice’s Dream by the Sea

So, here’s a fun little tidbit: the Parador’s roots go all the way back to the 1920s and Princess Beatrice, Queen Victoria’s youngest daughter. Princess Beatrice of the British Royal Family had this unique connection to Spain through her daughter Victoria Eugenie, who married King Alfonso XIII.

This wasn’t just a place for tee times and tournaments; it was a vision—a way to bring a touch of aristocratic leisure to the Spanish coast, making it a playground for nobility. So, they brought in Harry Colt, a prominent name in golf course design in the 1920s, to make it happen, and the rest, as they say, is history.

War and Rebirth

Like so many great stories, Parador Golf de Málaga has had its share of rough patches, literally. During the Spanish Civil War, the course was torn apart and repurposed for coastal defence. Imagine the fairways, once perfectly trimmed, now marred by trenches and sandbags instead of sand traps. The beautiful game of golf was replaced by the grim reality of conflict, and the course became just another casualty of war.

By the 1960s, though, it was time for a comeback. A team of passionate architects and groundskeepers rolled up their sleeves to rebuild what was lost. They didn’t just restore the old course; they expanded it to 18 holes, blending modern touches with the classic layout. The course’s rebirth mirrored Spain’s own post-war recovery, a new chapter with deep roots still visible beneath the fresh grass.

A Thinker’s Course

So, what’s it like to actually play here? Well, let’s just say this course oozes personality. It’s a thinker’s course. The design takes full advantage of the natural landscape, which means it’s just as beautiful as it is challenging. There’s no room for complacency here; that sea breeze isn’t just for show; ican catchng your ball mid-flight, so keep an eye out.

Even for non-golfers, there’s plenty to love. There’s a golf school for beginners, where the instructors are more patient than you could ever hope for, and putting greens that are just begging for a lazy afternoon practice session. For those who are more about lounging than lunging, the Parador doesn’t disappoint, with a sparkling pool, tennis and padel courts, and private beach access to stretch out, close your eyes, and let the world melt away.

Premises:

Golf Course: 18 holes.

Golf school, putting green, approach green, equipment rental.

Premises include a swimming pool, tennis and padel courts, and private access to the beach. All rooms have a sea view and terrace.

Real Spanish Food

Now, let’s remember the food because, honestly, it’s half the reason to visit. Chef Sergio Borrego, who’s worked in Michelin-starred kitchens, runs the show here, and the man is a magician with local produce. Think of dishes like “corvina con remolacha“ (sea bass with beetroot) that’s so fresh you’d swear it swam straight onto your plate or “chivo en su propio jugo“ (goat kid in its own juices) that’s very similar to spring lamb meat and is melt-in-your-mouth good. Borrego’s style is all about taking the best of Málaga’s produce and giving it a little twist—nothing too finicky, just flavours that work well.

A Slice of Peace

What might be the best thing about Parador Golf de Málaga isn’t the game or the food; it’s the feeling when you’re there. Maybe it’s how the Mediterranean stretches endlessly to one side or how the greens seem to roll right into the horizon.

People talk about golf here as more than just a sport; they call it a meditative experience, where each swing is a chance to reconnect with thoughts, nature, and simple things like the feeling of the breeze on your face. Problems seem clearer, and solutions materialise after a round of golf. And that might be the magic of it. It’s what non-golfers don’t get. It’s about so much more than lowering a handicap.