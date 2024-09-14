By MARC MENENDEZ •
Published: 14 Sep 2024 • 17:29
• 2 minutes read
Hidden Loophole Keeping Single Parents from School Benefits.
Credit: Shutterstock, Jose Luis Prieto
Single working parents with school-aged children on the Costa del Sol are being told by state schools that they are only entitled to school breakfast club (“aula matinal”) if they prove the other parent works as well.
This makes sense at first glance, but what happens when the other parent doesn’t work, doesn’t want to take care of the child, or can’t?
It can be tricky when the parents are separated, and one has full-time guardianship (“Guardia y Custodia”) but also works full-time.
What document can they get to prove that they need the child to start earlier in aula matinal?
In Spain, state school services like the aula matinal often require proof of both parents’ work schedules to grant access. However, as a single parent and full-time guardian, some accommodations or exceptions should be available. Despite the lack of clarity sometimes, rest assured the support is there.
Obtain the document that proves you are the sole guardian. You can request this from your local Civil Registry (Registro Civil). Obtain “Acreditación de la guarda y custodia ejercida por solo uno de los representantes legales.” Once the parent has obtained the certificate, they need to fill out the application form for the breakfast club from the Junta de Andalucia. You will need to provide an authenticated copy of the family book (“libro de familia”) or a legal document proving single parenthood (“documento judicial de monoparentalidad”) and, if applicable, a current restraining order (“orden judicial de alejamiento en vigor.”)
Provide a letter from your employer (“Certificado de Empleo”) stating your work hours and highlighting your need for the aula matinal service.
Visit the Social Services (Servicios Sociales) in your area. They can often provide guidance and support to single parents, including helping them navigate school services and legal requirements. Parents can find their nearest support centre on the Andalucia council website.
Speak directly with the school administration and explain your situation. They might be able to offer a more flexible solution or direct you to the right authority who can help.
Reach out to parent associations (“asociaciones de padres”) at your child’s school. Other parents might have faced similar issues and could provide valuable advice or support.
Please note that each area can have specific regulations, so it’s worth exploring all available avenues. Would you like me to help you find more detailed information or local contacts for support?
Being a single parent abroad without any support from family and friends can be tough, but rest assured, the help is out there.
