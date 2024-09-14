Summer’s end beach party

By Adam Woodward • Published: 14 Sep 2024 • 17:53 • 1 minute read

Stuart Patterson Credit: Stuart Patterson, Facebook

The What The House crew is back at El Charcón club on the beach in Mijas Costa for their summer closing party with DJs Stuart Patterson and Tito Pulpo.

Stuart Patterson is a dance music phenomenon with more than 30 highly respected years in Dance music. He has collaborated on music projects with Paul Weller, Carl Cox, Roisin Murphy, Gilles Peterson, Eryka Badu, and scores more.

He started out in music booking some of the best names in the early 90s London Club Scene, such as Norman Jay, Andrew Weatherall, Pete Tong, and Simon Dunmore, since which he has worked all over the World at some of the most prestigious venues and festivals.

Tito Pulpo, Marbella’s most loved DJ

Alongside Patterson will be Marbella regular Tito Pulpo, who started out on the London club scene, a place that exposed him to the rich multicultural elements of reggae, soul, and gospel. Eventually, he brought his unique House sound to Marbella, where he started up his own radio show ‘The Gospel According to Tito’ and quickly established himself as one of the most beloved DJs in town.

The two DJs come together for this very special End of Summer party with a limited capacity for guests at El Charcón on the beach in Mijas Costa on Saturday, September 21 from 2pm to midnight. Early arrivers will be able to grab a beach bed or just dance all day outside on the beach. There’s an on-site restaurant, and the drinks are not Marbella club prices. Tickets are available in advance from ra.co/events and are just €8 plus €1 booking fee.