Tasty Traditions in Rincon de la Victoria

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 14 Sep 2024 • 10:10 • 1 minute read

: Local Flavour Takes Centrestage Image: Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall

RINCON de la Victoria recently wrapped up the vibrant Fiesta del Boquerón Victoriano (Victoriano Anchovy Festival), an event that highlighted the town’s rich culinary heritage.

Mayor Francisco Salado Opened the Fiesta del Boquerón Victoriano

Mayor Francisco Salado, along with Tourism Councillor Antonio José Martín and other local officials, inaugurated the festivities at Alma Playa. A standout moment was Michelin-starred chef José Carlos García’s show cooking, where he impressed the audience with a dish of anchovy in vinegar, pipirrana (Spanish vegetable salad), mango, and rice crisps.

Feria Sabor a Málaga: A Showcase of Local Flavors and Products

Held until September 8, the festival offered a packed lineup, including show cooking, tastings, and activities for all ages. A major attraction was the Feria Sabor a Málaga (Taste of Málaga Fair) in Plaza Al-Ándalus, featuring 32 local producers with a wide variety of products like cured meats, cheeses, olive oils, honey, wines, and craft beers.

A Fun-Filled Festival: From Live Music to Children’s Performances

The event also featured live concerts, wine tastings, and children’s performances, creating a lively atmosphere that celebrated both food and culture. The Fiesta del Boquerón Victoriano not only showcased Rincón de la Victoria’s gastronomic delights but also brought the community together, offering a delightful experience for locals and visitors.

For more Axarquia news, articles and events click here