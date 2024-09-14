Tasty Traditions in Rincon de la Victoria

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 14 Sep 2024 • 10:10
• 1 minute read
: Local Flavour Takes Centrestage
Image: Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall
RINCON de la Victoria recently wrapped up the vibrant Fiesta del Boquerón Victoriano (Victoriano Anchovy Festival), an event that highlighted the town’s rich culinary heritage.
Mayor Francisco Salado, along with Tourism Councillor Antonio José Martín and other local officials, inaugurated the festivities at Alma Playa. A standout moment was Michelin-starred chef José Carlos García’s show cooking, where he impressed the audience with a dish of anchovy in vinegar, pipirrana (Spanish vegetable salad), mango, and rice crisps.
Held until September 8, the festival offered a packed lineup, including show cooking, tastings, and activities for all ages. A major attraction was the Feria Sabor a Málaga (Taste of Málaga Fair) in Plaza Al-Ándalus, featuring 32 local producers with a wide variety of products like cured meats, cheeses, olive oils, honey, wines, and craft beers.
The event also featured live concerts, wine tastings, and children’s performances, creating a lively atmosphere that celebrated both food and culture. The Fiesta del Boquerón Victoriano not only showcased Rincón de la Victoria’s gastronomic delights but also brought the community together, offering a delightful experience for locals and visitors.
For more Axarquia news, articles and events click here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.