By Donna Williams • Updated: 14 Sep 2024 • 12:34 • 3 minutes read

UK travellers need to be aware of new rules for visiting Schengen countries Credit: Shutterstock:Stephen Barnes

As of November 2024, the requirements for travelling to countries in the Schengen area will change, and UK travellers need to be aware of how this will affect them.

Understanding the Schengen area, its member countries, and their unique relationship is crucial for any UK traveller. It’s not just about the EU members, as some might think. The Schengen area comprises twenty-nine countries, twenty-five of which are also EU members.

Schengen countries list as of 2024

For the avoidance of doubt, the twenty-nine Schengen area countries are as follows: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lichtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Travelling to these countries after November 2024 may involve additional registration processes. While the exact date for these changes is yet to be determined, being aware of the potential impact is a step towards being prepared.

Entry/Exit System will affect UK travellers to Schengen countries

The first change that will impact travellers is the Entry/Exit System, also known as EES. This newly introduced biometric system registers travellers who do not reside in any of the Schengen countries or are members of the EU. As the UK recently left the EU, UK travellers must be aware of these changes. This new system will replace having your passport manually stamped each time you travel to a Schengen area country.

The good news is that if you are a UK passport holder and a resident of Spain with a biometric residency card (TIE), you will not need to register again. Spain is a member of the Schengen area, and this will act as your registration under the Entry/Exit System. However, you may still have to have your fingerprint scanned when you travel to any of the Schengen Area countries.

The not-so-good news is that if you still have the green residency paper, you are not registered via biometric means and will still have to complete the Entry/Exit System registration. Therefore, it is recommended that you apply for a TIE residency card as soon as possible in readiness for the implementation of the Entry/Exit System.

ETIAS will be introduced to Schengen countries in 2025

In addition to the Entry/Exit System, the Schengen area intends to introduce a new Visa system: the European Travel Information and Authorisation System, also known as ETIAS. This is not planned to come into effect until 2025, but again, it doesn’t hurt to be prepared.

This System will require UK travellers to apply for travel authorisation to any of the twenty-nine Schengen area countries listed above and Cyprus, for a total of thirty. Cyprus is currently undergoing the Schengen joining process and is expected to have become a member by the time the ETIAS travel authorisation comes into force.

Unlike the Entry/Exit System, UK travellers are not required to provide biometric data to comply with ETIAS. Instead, in accordance with the European Union website, they will need to provide their personal information, including address, passport details, current occupation, and information about past travel to conflict zones or criminal convictions. This information will be provided online via a website or a mobile App. To allow time for processing, it is recommended that this is applied for 30 days in advance of travel whenever possible. There will be a fee of €7 attached to the application, and once approved, it will be valid for three years or until the travel document you used in your application expires – whichever comes first.

UK travellers resident in Spain encouraged to obtain TIE

As with the Entry/Exit System, UK nationals who are beneficiaries of the Withdrawal Agreement are exempt from ETIAS. This means that you would have needed to have been a resident of Spain prior to 1 January 2021 to qualify for the exemption. While it is unclear whether the green residency certificate will be accepted for the purposes of ETIAS, it is highly recommended that UK residents apply for the TIE residency card. This is because it is listed in the EU’s Schengen Border Guard Handbook, while the non-biometric Green Certificate is not.

