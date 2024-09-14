By Donna Williams • Published: 14 Sep 2024 • 16:46 • 3 minutes read

A distinctive rash is a symptom of Mpox, Credit; shutterstock: Ivan Marc

After COVID-19, society became more mindful of outbreaks of disease that could develop into the next pandemic.

After all, no country wanted to be caught unawares and unprepared. Therefore, when it became apparent that there were several cases of Mpox across Europe in 2022, Spain was one of the countries that set off alarm bells.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, from the beginning of monitoring in 2022 to the end of July 2024, there have been over 100,000 cases of Mpox due to the monkeypox virus (MPXV), Clade I and Clade II with over 200 of those resulting in deaths. The most recent statistics from the World Health Organisation (WHO) demonstrate that these have occurred in more than 120 countries.

The highest number of Mpox cases in Europe were reported in Spain

While some may believe this disease only affects the African continent, the latest figures tell a very different story. In fact, there have been more cases in the Americas and Europe than in Africa.

To highlight, there have now been 64,000 recorded cases in the Americas and 27,000 in Europe, compared to the 5,000 cases in Africa. In terms of the death rate, there have been 144 deaths from cases in the Americas, 53 from the African region and only ten across Europe.

As of July, the ten most affected countries globally reported by WHO are US (33,556), Brazil (11,841), Spain (8,104), Democratic Republic of the Congo (4,395), France (4,283), Columbia (4,256), Mexico (4,132), UK (4,018), Peru (3,939), and Germany (3,886). Collectively, these countries account for 80% of the cases reported globally.

While the initial numbers may seem alarming, it’s important to note that most Mpox cases occurred in 2022 and have significantly decreased since then. For instance, in Spain, only 352 cases have been reported this year, indicating a substantial drop in the spread of the disease.

Also of significance is that until very recently, the more deadly Clade I strain was only prevalent in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, although there has since been one recorded Clade I case in Sweden.

Mpox: What are the symptoms to look for?

Mpox, a virus that can cause fever, headache, muscle ache, back pain, and low energy, often presents symptoms that can be mistaken for other illnesses. However, key indicators can help identify Mpox, such as a painful rash likely to appear on the face, hands, feet and genital area, as well as inflamed lymph nodes.

The duration of the symptoms can vary, typically lasting 2-4 weeks, depending on the strength of the immune system. The good news is that, while unpleasant, most people fully recover.

Mpox is transmitted by person-to-person contact, which includes through sexual contact, kissing and even possibly breathing or talking close to someone who has contracted the disease. It is also worth knowing that Mpox can be transmitted via contaminated clothing or bedding.

Mpox in Spain currently considered low risk for general population

While the number of cases is declining and the likelihood of Mpox spreading to the general EU population is considered low, Spain is continuing with a vaccination programme for those that they consider ‘vulnerable’.

Somewhat controversially, this includes people under 45 who may engage in high-risk sexual activities, primarily gay men and bisexual individuals, as well as those in risky occupations such as specific healthcare workers and lab technicians.

In fact, it would appear that if the vaccination is offered, there is a strong expectation that it will be accepted. As one Euro Weekly Reader said, “The hospital called me and said I was on the list for the Monkeypox vaccine. She was really quite persistent about it.”

While Spain has acknowledged that there isn’t a need to vaccinate the general public at present, it is fair to say that they will be monitoring the Clade I virus outbreak very seriously, particularly if more cases are reported outside of Africa.

