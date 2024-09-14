By Adam Woodward •
Updated: 14 Sep 2024 • 14:13 • 1 minute read
Yoga Festival
Photo: Facebook / Puerto Banus
Friday, September 20 begins World Wellbeing Weekend, and Fuengirola is planning to celebrate with yoga, mindfulness and tai chi.
Happening in Plaza Pedro Cuevas, in the heart of Boliches, from ten in the morning until nine in the evening, the square will be full of activities everyone can get involved in for free. Yoga, massages, Tai Chi, mindfulness, and talks from psychologists are just some of the activities taking place. There will also be sporting activities all played for fun and aimed at promoting coexistence and socialising and workshops, physical training, mindfulness, and neurogymnastics.
The Fuengirola Wellness Weekend is organised in conjunction with collaboration between 2 charitable associations, the Casa Luna women’s group and Infancia Solidaria. The Casa Luna association, helps women in need financially, physically and emotionally, while the Infancia Solidaria association helps children with complicated illnesses in third-world countries. The World Wellness Weekend is an international social wellness event that takes place simultaneously in more than 150 countries.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.