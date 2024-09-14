By Adam Woodward • Updated: 14 Sep 2024 • 14:13 • 1 minute read

Yoga Festival Photo: Facebook / Puerto Banus

Friday, September 20 begins World Wellbeing Weekend, and Fuengirola is planning to celebrate with yoga, mindfulness and tai chi.

Happening in Plaza Pedro Cuevas, in the heart of Boliches, from ten in the morning until nine in the evening, the square will be full of activities everyone can get involved in for free. Yoga, massages, Tai Chi, mindfulness, and talks from psychologists are just some of the activities taking place. There will also be sporting activities all played for fun and aimed at promoting coexistence and socialising and workshops, physical training, mindfulness, and neurogymnastics.

Event organised by two local charities

The Fuengirola Wellness Weekend is organised in conjunction with collaboration between 2 charitable associations, the Casa Luna women’s group and Infancia Solidaria. The Casa Luna association, helps women in need financially, physically and emotionally, while the Infancia Solidaria association helps children with complicated illnesses in third-world countries. The World Wellness Weekend is an international social wellness event that takes place simultaneously in more than 150 countries.