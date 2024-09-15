A musical for all of the family

By John Smith •
Published: 15 Sep 2024 • 13:28
• 1 minute read
Scene from The Madrigal Family
Credit: Max Teatro Musical
Spanish theatre companies have a history of producing musicals aimed at children which are based on Disney cartoons.
Returning to the Palma Auditorium on Sunday September 22, Saturday September 28 and Sunday September 29 at 5pm is one of the latest, The Madrigal Family, the Musical which is a tribute to Disney’s highly popular Encanto.
It tells the story of Mirabel and her fantastic family, who live in a magical little house in Colombia which has bestowed magic on each member of the family from super strength to the power to heal.
The only person who isn’t magic is the heroine Mirabel and when she discovers that the magic that surrounds her is in danger she asks her uncle Bruno for help and together they save their extraordinary family.
This is a tale of authenticity, love, and the importance of family, with music and magic and fantastic choreography every step of the way.
It is suggested that the musical is ideal for children aged two and upwards and tickets cost €20 per person via https://auditoriumpalma.com/ whilst those aged under three will be admitted free of charge provided that they sit on a parent’s lap.
This production has been created by Mallorca based Max Teatro Musical which specialises in training young people in the crafts of the theatre.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
