Affordable kids’ clothing in Las Lagunas

By EWN • Published: 15 Sep 2024 • 13:29 • 1 minute read

September can be an expensive time for families as children head back to school, often needing new clothes for the season. *Segunda Minimano*, located in Las Lagunas, is here to help with an excellent range of gently used children’s clothing, from newborn to age 12, for both boys and girls. The store offers affordable prices without compromising on quality, making it a fantastic resource for parents looking to save on their growing kids’ wardrobes.

Babies, in particular, outgrow their clothes quickly, and *Segunda Minimano* has you covered with a variety of baby items, including prams, buggies, and cots. Autumn is also a perfect time to clear out wardrobes, and the store is happy to accept donations of good-quality clothing, helping others while you refresh your own wardrobe.

With *Segunda Minimano*, you won’t just save euros – you’ll find a welcoming space and a community-focused approach to helping families on the Costa del Sol.

Come and visit us; we promise you won’t be disappointed. Our New Opening hours are Monday to Friday, 9:30 am to 2:30 pm and 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm, and Saturday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. We are closed on Sundays.

Calle Ibiza 13, Fuengirola

Sponsored