By Anna Ellis • Published: 15 Sep 2024 • 15:27 • 1 minute read

Image: No-Mad / Shutterstock.com

The rising difficulty in securing rental properties has driven many people in Alicante and across Spain to consider renting individual rooms.

According to a study by Idealista, each available room in Alicante now attracts an average of 23 potential renters.

Rental Market Demand

While this number is lower than for full-rental properties, it highlights the growing demand in the room rental market.

Notably, the supply of available rooms has increased by 29 per cent over the past year, helping to ease some of the pressure.

In other cities, the competition for rooms is even fiercer.

Palma tops the list with 91 inquiries per room, followed by San Sebastián with 65, Málaga with 47, and Vitoria with 43 interested parties.

Other cities, such as Bilbao, Girona, A Coruña, and Barcelona, also see above-average demand.

National Average

In contrast, Madrid’s figures align with the national average, with 23 people vying for each room which is similar to Alicante.

Nationwide, interest in room rentals has grown by 15 per cent, though in some cities, including Alicante, the number of interested renters has decreased.

Alicante experienced a notable 24 per cent drop in demand for rooms, alongside Valencia (-15 per cent) and Barcelona (-8 per cent).

This decline contrasts sharply with cities like Bilbao, Palma, and San Sebastián, where demand has surged by up to 66 per cent.