Almeria at the Seatrade Cruise Med 2024

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 15 Sep 2024 • 12:35 • 1 minute read

Almeria represented its port tourism at the Seatrade Cruise Med 2024 in Malaga Credit: Ayuntamiento de Almeria

The Almeria City Council has actively participated in the Seatrade Cruise Med 2024 in Malaga, aiming to boost cruise tourism in the region.

The event gathered over 2,000 professionals from 80 countries, with 180 exhibitors, held at the Palace of Fairs and Congresses in Malaga.

This key industry event provided an opportunity to promote Almeria as a prime cruise destination in the Mediterranean.

Joaquin Perez de la Blanca, the City Council’s Tourism and Promotion councillor, represented Almeria alongside the Almeria Port Authority and the Almeriport Bay Foundation.

Perez emphasised the importance of strengthening Almeria’s position as a cruise hub: “It’s crucial for the City Council to consolidate Almeria as a cruise destination.”

The FBA delegation, led by Jesus Posadas and Fabio Laborda, along with Rosario Soto, President of the Almeria Port Authority, held meetings with major cruise operators, including Seadreams and WindStar, to maintain the flow of cruise ships to Almeria.

Discussions also included new potential partners like Saga Cruises, Scenic Cruises, Ponant, and Abercrombie & Kent, aiming to incorporate Almeria into their itineraries.

The Seatrade Cruise Med is the Mediterranean’s largest cruise industry fair, offering a platform for major operators, destinations, and ports to network.

The strong presence of the Almeria City Council, Almeria Port Authority, and Almeriport Bay Foundation reinforces their commitment to developing cruise tourism, a key driver of economic growth for Almeria.

