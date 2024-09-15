App addiction, Alhaurín schools

By Adam Woodward • Published: 15 Sep 2024 • 13:58 • 1 minute read

The new school playground Credit: DavideAngelini - Shutterstock

A programme against the problematic use of the Internet and social networks among young people has been presented to schools in Alhaurín de la Torre.

Alhaurín de la Torre Social Services have presented the results of a study carried out among secondary education students in the town. The results have caused them to draw up a plan to reduce teens’ screen time through workshops and an app that allows young people to visualise and evaluate themselves the risks of their own excessive time online.

Implementation of new anti-phone addiction programme

The results of the study were taken from a sample of 562 students from three high schools in Alhaurín de la Torre throughout the 2023-24 academic year. They then presented to schools the programme for preventing the problematic use of mobile phones and social networks, called ‘PiensaTIC’. The local council wants it to be implemented during the 2024 – 25 academic year in all secondary schools.

Within the framework of the government’s ‘Cities against Drugs’ programme, the starting point of this project treats mobile phone overuse as a serious addiction with prevention plans that demonstrate to young people the potential dangers of Internet use, and support and guidance with technology dependency.

Internet connection is part of the everyday life of secondary education students in Alhaurín de la Torre, as everywhere, making use of social networks, games, and other apps. In many cases, they are intensively involved, and in some cases, they are exposed to content and activities that are harmful to their age and personal development.