Archaeology prodigies: Mojacar la Vieja

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 15 Sep 2024 • 13:32 • 1 minute read

Mojacar’s youth ponder on the life and culture from centuries ago Credit: Ayuntamiento de Mojacar

Local youngsters lived out their archaeology dreams, discovering the ancient settlement of Mojacar la Vieja.

These workshops, held at the ‘Vuela’ Centre, are part of the sixth excavation campaign for the site and will continue on Thursday, September 26.

The first workshop was a creative interactive exhibition, designed to teach children about the history of Mojacar la Vieja in an engaging way.

Organised by the Culture Department of Mojacar Town Hall and the Biocultural Archaeology Laboratory of the University of Granada (MEMOlab), this session allows children to collaboratively simulate the ancient city using digital tools.

The goal is to foster understanding and interest in Mojacar’s historical context through interactive learning.

In addition to the interactive workshop, the archaeological ceramics workshop provided a hands-on experience with artefacts excavated from the site.

Participants got to handle and clean ceramics, gaining insight into the daily life and culture of the 11th-12th centuries.

The first group of 40 kids included participants from Hungary, Scotland, England, New Zealand, Greece, Brazil, and various Spanish cities such as Alicante, Almeria, Badajoz, Barcelona, Cadiz, and others.

This campaign continues the consolidation and restoration work of previously documented assets.

Both workshops emphasised collaboration and interactive learning, with children debating and exploring what ancient Mojacar might have been like.

