Authentic taste of Malaga

By Adam Woodward • Published: 15 Sep 2024 • 16:55 • 1 minute read

Image from New book by Ana Abellán. Credit: Co&Col

For a taste of the most authentic in Andalusian cuisine, chef Ana Abellán will be cooking up the best there is in the beautiful setting of the gardens of the Antonio Gala House Museum in Alhaurín el Grande.

Ana Abellán, author of ‘Entre Berza y Pringá’, a book about the food traditions of the Guardalhorce Valley, which highlights the rich quality and variety of cuisine as well as the curious history and all but lost traditions of the people of the Malaga province.

As well as discussing her book, which is full of fascinating recipes focused on the traditional produce of the valley, she will be offering a free tasting of some of the recipes in the book.

Pickled anchovies, orange porra with smoked cod and aubergine omelettes, for ‘free’

The carefully selected dishes for the occasion, which will be cooked on site and tasted at the end of the event, are representative of a cuisine as deeply rooted in the culture of the zone as it is succulent. Orange porra with smoked cod; cold and thick pre-Columbian soup; pickled anchovies using a centuries-old preservation technique; citrus roscas, the sweet touch of the menu; and aubergine omelettes, one of the first recipes documented in a 13th-century book.

This free gastronomic event is open to the public and promises to be a real eye opener for those curious about the colourful history of this part of the world. Ana Abellán will be at the Antonio Gala House Museum in Alhaurín el Grande at 6.30 pm on Saturday, September 21. Entry is free.