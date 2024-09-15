Bayra Excavation: Discover Vera’s history

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 15 Sep 2024 • 11:44 • 1 minute read

Kids and adults alike are discovering Vera’s history and the mysteries of Bayra Credit: Ayuntamiento de Vera

Over the weekend Vera gave an opportunity to become an archaeologist for the day at Spain’s Pompeii.

On Saturday, September 14, the Bayra site in Vera was open to the public for excavation, with a guided visit of the ruins dating back to the 9th century to the 16th century.

The day featured a guided tour of the archaeological site of the ancient city of Bayra in the Cerro del Spiritu Santa, “where the participants were able to meet the archaeologists” who were performing the excavations and learn more details about the site and its curiosities.

Additionally, “Participants discovered the advances in the recovery and restoration work of the old Bayra City,” as the multidisciplinary team displayed Vera’s past through scientific discoveries.

Coinciding with the guided tour of the site, there was also an archaeology workshop for children, developed in the laboratory dedicated to the study of the city of Bayra, in which the youth could learn about the work of archaeologists and their methods for discovering the history of Bayra.

