Become your own self-healer

By John Smith • Published: 15 Sep 2024 • 17:34 • 1 minute read

Discover the benefits of an Ice Bath Credit: Michael Ursi Shutterstock

There is a very special event aimed at emotional release and becoming your own self-healer at the Mettabreath Ice Bath Experience on Saturday October 5.

It takes place in Bunyola, running from 10.30am to 2.30pm with tickets costing €65 for one person or €130 for two.

Release trapped emotions

The organisers claim that you can learn how to release trapped emotions that keep you repeating patterns that do not let you move forward so through the Mettabreath Ice Bath Experience you can, with the power of your breathing, enter a state of consciousness that will benefit you.

According to them, it allows you to experience greater balance, harmony and fulfilment in all areas of your life as by releasing the flow of blocked energy you can heal emotional wounds, overcome mental limitations and experience a greater connection with the world around you.

Kundalini energy

Kundalini energy is a powerful, creative life force that resides in the root chakra at the base of the spine.

As well as learning the secrets of Mettabreath, those taking part will also enjoy an Ecstatic Dance Ice Bath and Cacao Ceremony.

Those attending will need to arrive with a yoga mat, comfortable clothing in white, grey or neutral colours, a sarong or blanket to cover yourself, a water bottle, swimsuit, towel and dry clothes for afterwards.

Bring a smile

Finally, bring a smile and the desire to live and enjoy an experience that will touch you deeply.