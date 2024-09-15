Become your own self-healer

By John Smith •
Published: 15 Sep 2024 • 17:34
• 1 minute read
Discover the benefits of an Ice Bath
Credit: Michael Ursi Shutterstock
There is a very special event aimed at emotional release and becoming your own self-healer at the Mettabreath Ice Bath Experience on Saturday October 5.
It takes place in Bunyola, running from 10.30am to 2.30pm with tickets costing €65 for one person or €130 for two.
The organisers claim that you can learn how to release trapped emotions that keep you repeating patterns that do not let you move forward so through the Mettabreath Ice Bath Experience you can, with the power of your breathing, enter a state of consciousness that will benefit you.
According to them, it allows you to experience greater balance, harmony and fulfilment in all areas of your life as by releasing the flow of blocked energy you can heal emotional wounds, overcome mental limitations and experience a greater connection with the world around you.
Kundalini energy is a powerful, creative life force that resides in the root chakra at the base of the spine.
As well as learning the secrets of Mettabreath, those taking part will also enjoy an Ecstatic Dance Ice Bath and Cacao Ceremony.
Those attending will need to arrive with a yoga mat, comfortable clothing in white, grey or neutral colours, a sarong or blanket to cover yourself, a water bottle, swimsuit, towel and dry clothes for afterwards.
Finally, bring a smile and the desire to live and enjoy an experience that will touch you deeply.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.