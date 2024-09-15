Coastal piano recital

By Adam Woodward • Published: 15 Sep 2024 • 15:40 • 1 minute read

Pianist, Margarita Domínguez Credit: Margarita Domínguez, Facebook

In Fuengirola, September 20, there will be a piano recital for lovers of classical music and those looking for something gentler on Friday night, including familiar pieces from Schumann, Liszt, and Franz Schubert.

‘Dialogues’, by pianist Margarita Domínguez, is a journey through 19th-century piano music in which, through the connections between the composers, they engage in a musical exchange of genres and styles. All commented on through their letters and historical reviews.

The evening contains highly acclaimed and familiar classical pieces from the piano repertoire, making it accessible to all members of the public, who will also have the chance to interact with the pianist during the concert.

Easily accessible piano classics for everyone to enjoy

The four-section structure of the programme makes it easier to address this scenario and allows the performer to comment, analyse, and interpret the works in a comparative way. The talk-concert format makes the music more accessible and creates a different and more informal connection between performer and audience.

Margarita Domínguez was born in Málaga and is a pianist, researcher, and teacher. She is also a professor of piano for the Junta de Andalucía and works closely with the Royal Irish Academy of Music as part of the Erasmus+ project.

The recital is taking place in Fuengirola on Friday, September 20 from 8pm to 9pm, at the Casa de la Cultura and is completely free, although the doors will be closed before the start of the performance and once all seats are filled.