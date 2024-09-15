Costa Blanca South: Social Scene

By Anna Ellis • Published: 15 Sep 2024 • 16:57 • 2 minutes read

Image: Liam Halewood / Facebook

Boy George: Glitz n Glamour

The Madhouse is thrilled to host a Boy George tribute performance on Thursday, September 26.

Doors will open at 7:45.PM for an 8:00.PM start.

This event is dedicated to celebrating the life and music of the iconic artist, offering an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages.

The tribute will be performed by the talented Liam Halewood, who will honour Boy George’s distinctive style and remarkable talent.

Enjoy dancing along to classic hits such as “Karma Chameleon” and “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me,” as Liam brings Boy George’s legendary sound and style to life.

The evening promises a fantastic celebration of Boy George’s music, providing fans with the perfect chance to enjoy his timeless hits.

For more information, visit the website madhouseonline.eu, send a WhatsApp to (+34) 711 08 35 29, or stop by The Madhouse at Tiro de Pichon, Calle República Dominicana, Orihuela.

Twoback Twist

El Capitan Sports Center proudly presents Twobacks, an incredible duo known for playing beloved tunes that everyone recognises.

These talented musicians are not only skilled but they are also known to get everyone on their feet!

Join the fun on September 21, for an evening filled with music from Dire Straits, Chuck Berry, Oasis, Queen, Elvis, Stereophonics, and many more iconic artists.

Kicking off at 6:00.PM, admission is free.

Be sure to reserve your spot and book a table by calling (+34) 603235688 or visiting El Capitan at Calle Fragata, 1, 03189 Orihuela.

Autumn Gold Fiesta

Guardamar del Segura’s Autumn Gold Fiesta will take place over two days, featuring live music from midday until 6:00.PM.

On Tuesday, October 15, enjoy tribute performances to Shania Twain, Tina Turner, Bon Jovi, and Thin Lizzy.

On Wednesday, October 16, the lineup includes tributes to Lady Gaga, Elvis and Friends, Fleetwood Mac, and Freddie Mercury.

Book your tickets early to take advantage of an early bird discount.

Children under 12 can attend for free.

The event offers a range of ticket options, including Day and VIP tickets, which come with benefits such as free parking and access to pitches and cabins at the five-star Alannia Resort in Guardamar.

Additionally, food is available at this seated event.

Tickets can be purchased online at costablanca.events.

The Autumn Gold Fiesta promises two days of unforgettable tribute shows at a stunning five-star venue with easy access just off the N332.

For those looking to extend their experience, cabins, pitches, and glamping options can be booked via the Alannia website at alanniaresorts.com to create a mini break.