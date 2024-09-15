Cuban Jazz of Hector Quintana

By Adam Woodward • Published: 15 Sep 2024 • 12:24 • 1 minute read

Hector Quintana Credit: Hector Quintana, Facebook.

Currently, Hector Quintana is regarded as Cuba’s greatest guitarist and is said to be one of the most sought-after players in the Latin jazz scene.

Playing the Clarence Jazz Club, Saturday, September 21, Latin Experience is a superb quintet featuring Ernesto Hermida, a bassist of remarkable consistency and inventiveness who possesses a strong, instantly recognisable Cuban rhythm. The band also includes one of the best-known tenor saxophonists in Cuba, Ariel Bringuez, who is valued for both his inventiveness, spontaneity, and mastery of technique. Talavera de la Reina native Rodrigo Ballesteros offers his solidity as a young percussionist with tremendous projection.

Cuban-born guitarist, composer, arranger, and music teacher, Hector Quintana, holds a degree from the Instituto Superior de Arte de Cuba. After learning classical guitar, he switched to studying Jazz and Cuban popular music in 2009. He subsequently started to participate actively in local Jazz festivals and clubs.

Latin, Jazz, Funk, and Blues fusion

His goal has been to adapt this quartet’s traditional configuration to more Latin rhythms and styles while maintaining a constant Jazz, Funk, and Blues influence. Numerous musicians, including Horacio el Negro, Mark Whitfield, and, Al Jarreau, have collaborated with Quintana on recordings or shared the stage with him.

The Hector Quintana Latin Experience play The Clarence Jazz Club on Saturday, September 21 at 10pm. Ticket prices are between €20 and €25, depending on seats. Bookings can be made from the Clarence website or from the venue box office Calle Danza Invisible, 8, Torremolinos.