By Letara Draghia • Published: 15 Sep 2024 • 22:45 • 2 minutes read

Flooding in Romania. Credit: X.

A series of devastating floods triggered by record rainfall has ravaged parts of Central Europe, claimed lives and forced thousands from their homes. The situation remains critical as emergency services continue large-scale evacuations and rescue operations.

Floods have already impacted several Central European countries, including Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland and Romania, while Slovakia and Hungary are bracing for potential disasters. A low-pressure system from northern Italy has unleashed torrential rains since Thursday, leading to widespread chaos.

Romania has been hit hardest, with six fatalities reported, while Austria and Poland have each seen one death. In the Czech Republic, four individuals remain missing after being swept away by floodwaters, according to local police.

Czech Republic faces one of its worst floods in decades

Large swathes of the Czech Republic are under the highest flood warnings, with approximately 100 areas across the country on high alert. Among the hardest hit are the northeastern regions, especially the Jeseniky mountains near the Polish border. Here, rainfall has reached record levels.

In the city of Opava, authorities have urged 10,000 residents to evacuate. “There’s no reason to wait,” warned Mayor Tomáš Navrátil, noting the situation was more severe than the infamous 1997 floods, dubbed the “flood of the century.” Rescue teams have deployed boats to assist evacuations.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala addressed the nation, acknowledging the dire situation, “We have to focus on saving lives.” His government plans to assess the damage on Monday.

Lower Austria declared a disaster zone due to flooding

Austria has declared Lower Austria a disaster zone, with 10,000 emergency workers deployed to rescue affected residents. Tragically, a firefighter lost his life while battling floodwaters in Tulln, slipping while pumping water from a flooded basement.

Chancellor Karl Nehammer said, “The situation continues to worsen.” The Austrian military has arranged for 1,000 soldiers to attend the disaster-stricken region, as local officials fear dams could burst under the pressure of swelling rivers.

Romania and Poland struggle with record rainfall

Romania continues to face extreme conditions, with two additional deaths reported in Galati, bringing the total to six. In Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk described the situation as “dramatic,” particularly in the town of Klodzko, where helicopters are being used to rescue residents from rooftops.

The role of climate change

As Central Europe endures these catastrophic floods, scientists point to the broader context of climate change. The region experienced a notably hot start to September, following what has been recorded as Earth’s hottest summer. According to experts, rising global temperatures are linked to more intense and frequent rainfall events, compounding the risk of extreme flooding.

Increased heat in the atmosphere means more moisture is stored, leading to torrential downpours like those seen across Central Europe in recent days. As governments and communities work to manage the immediate disaster, it is a reminder of the urgent need for climate resilience and adaptation.

This is a developing story; stay tuned for updates as the situation unfolds.