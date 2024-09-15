By Letara Draghia • Published: 15 Sep 2024 • 20:29 • 3 minutes read

UEFA EURO 2028. Credit: Wikimedia.

England, one of the co-hosts for the UEFA Euro 2028, along with Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, and Wales, is facing a possible ban from the football tournament.

This is due to growing tensions between UEFA and the British government over a new proposal that could change how football is regulated in England.

Why is England at risk of a ban from Euro 2028?

The conflict stems from the UK’s Football Governance Bill, which proposes the creation of an Independent Football Regulator (IFR). This regulator, designed to protect English football clubs’ future, has raised alarms within UEFA. The governing body is concerned that the IFR could lead to “government interference” in football, which would violate UEFA’s rules.

What is the Football Governance Bill?

The Football Governance Bill was introduced in March 2023 and gained more attention under Prime Minister Keir Starmer in July. Its goal is to improve financial transparency, ownership rules and fan participation in English football. One of the regulator’s most significant powers would be the ability to stop clubs from joining controversial breakaway leagues, like the European Super League, which caused major protests in 2021.

UEFA’s response to the proposal

UEFA, the organisation that oversees football in Europe, has voiced its concerns. In a letter to UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, UEFA’s General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis warned that if the government interferes in football governance, England could be banned from Euro 2028 and other UEFA competitions. UEFA’s rules clearly state that football associations must operate independently from government control to ensure fair play.

While UEFA supports measures to secure clubs’ financial stability, they believe that regulation should stay under the control of the national football association – in England’s case, the Football Association (FA).

Why does UEFA have concerns?

UEFA is concerned that if the UK introduces a powerful independent regulator, other European countries might follow suit. This could disrupt UEFA’s ability to maintain consistent governance across the continent. UEFA fears that different regulatory systems could harm the competitive balance and independence of football.

This isn’t the first time UEFA has faced challenges with national governments. Similar issues have arisen in Spain, Italy and Germany, although none of those situations led to a nation being banned from a major tournament.

What would a ban mean for English football?

If England is banned from UEFA Euro 2028, the consequences would be severe. England is set to co-host the tournament with other UK nations, and being excluded would be a huge blow to both the national team and the Premier League clubs. Many top English clubs rely on UEFA competitions, like the Champions League, for revenue and global exposure. A ban could damage their prestige and financial health.

The UK government sees the introduction of the IFR as a way to protect football clubs from financial collapse. High-profile cases like Bury FC’s collapse in 2019 exposed weaknesses in the current system, leading to widespread calls for reform. The proposed bill aims to prevent these failures, promote sustainable ownership, and give fans a bigger say in how their clubs are run.

A government spokesperson said that the new regulator is intended to “put fans back at the heart of the game and ensure English football is sustainable for the benefit of the clubs’ communities.”

Can a compromise between UEFA and the UK government be reached?

As discussions between UEFA and the UK government continue, the future remains uncertain. Both sides want to protect the future of football, but the question is how to balance financial security with maintaining the independence of the sport.

Football is a sport that unites people across borders. For the sake of the game and its fans, it’s important that UEFA and the UK government reach a solution that safeguards the sport’s future without compromising its independence.