Finance Extra for the UK and Spain

By Linda Hall •
Updated: 15 Sep 2024 • 11:57 • 2 minutes read
NEW LOOK: M&S hopes to substitute Marble Arch store with new development
Credit: marksandspencer.com
Try again Marks & Spencer continues to hope that it can finally raze its iconic Art Deco Oxford Street flagship store and replace it with a 10-floor store and office block combined. The retailer has now asked Housing secretary and deputy PM Angela Rayner to review plans that were blocked by the previous government.
Sweet treats A Barclaycard survey found that while people might be tightening their belts, they were also treating themselves to modest impulse buys like cosmetics, confectionery and pastries. “There is an emerging trend of consumers indulging in retail therapy for mood-boosting pick-me-ups,” said Karen Johnson, Barclays’Retail chief.
New face Jose Luis Escriva Belmonte, a Cabinet minister during the last two legislative terms, was named Governor of the Bank of Spain on September 4. The 63-year-old from Albacete, who has a background in banking, replaces Pablo Hernandez de Cos, whose six-year mandate came to an end on June 10.
Right formula Banco Santander announced that from 2025 onwards it would be the official banking partner and a principal sponsor of Liberty Media, which owns the commercial and audiovisual rights to Formula 1. The announcement arrived shortly after Santander confirmed that it was not renewing its Ferrari sponsorship.
Open the tap Alcohol-free Guinness will soon be available on draught at London pub The Devonshire for the first although it will cost £6.35 (€7.53), only 55p (roughly €0.65) less than an ordinary pint. Although available on tap in Ireland, Guinness 0.0 has until now been sold exclusively in cans in the UK.
On the radar Spanish company Indra Sistemas has signed a 1.1 billion zlotys (€256 million) contract to supply Poland’s Defence ministry with 15 portable radar control systems. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Polond has gradually increased its defence spending and this year will spend roughly 4 per cent of its gross domestic product on equipping its armed forces.
Pay rise AMAZON employees’ pay will increase by 9.8 per cent after the online retailer crushed the GMB union’s bid for bargaining rights over pay and conditions. Hourly pay will rise to between £13.50 (€16.02) and £14.50 (€17.20), while staff with three or more years’ service will receive between £13.75 (€16.31) and £14.75 (€17.50) an hour.
Dubai prize Acciona and FCC are submitting bids to build and maintain Dubai’s sewerage and stormwater drainage system. The Spanish companies will be competing with firms from Italy China, South Korea, Turkey and Egypt for the $22 billion (€19.8 billion) contract.
Diverse aims The BBC intends to cut around 3 per cent of its work force, affecting 115 editorial and production posts, as it fights to save money. Meanwhile, the broadcaster is also committed to allocating £80 million (€94.9) to diversity programmes.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca province and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.