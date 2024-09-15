Finance Extra for the UK and Spain

By Linda Hall • Updated: 15 Sep 2024 • 11:57 • 2 minutes read

NEW LOOK: M&S hopes to substitute Marble Arch store with new development Credit: marksandspencer.com

Try again Marks & Spencer continues to hope that it can finally raze its iconic Art Deco Oxford Street flagship store and replace it with a 10-floor store and office block combined. The retailer has now asked Housing secretary and deputy PM Angela Rayner to review plans that were blocked by the previous government.

Sweet treats A Barclaycard survey found that while people might be tightening their belts, they were also treating themselves to modest impulse buys like cosmetics, confectionery and pastries. “There is an emerging trend of consumers indulging in retail therapy for mood-boosting pick-me-ups,” said Karen Johnson, Barclays’Retail chief.

New face Jose Luis Escriva Belmonte, a Cabinet minister during the last two legislative terms, was named Governor of the Bank of Spain on September 4. The 63-year-old from Albacete, who has a background in banking, replaces Pablo Hernandez de Cos, whose six-year mandate came to an end on June 10.

Right formula Banco Santander announced that from 2025 onwards it would be the official banking partner and a principal sponsor of Liberty Media, which owns the commercial and audiovisual rights to Formula 1. The announcement arrived shortly after Santander confirmed that it was not renewing its Ferrari sponsorship.

Open the tap Alcohol-free Guinness will soon be available on draught at London pub The Devonshire for the first although it will cost £6.35 (€7.53), only 55p (roughly €0.65) less than an ordinary pint. Although available on tap in Ireland, Guinness 0.0 has until now been sold exclusively in cans in the UK.

On the radar Spanish company Indra Sistemas has signed a 1.1 billion zlotys (€256 million) contract to supply Poland’s Defence ministry with 15 portable radar control systems. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Polond has gradually increased its defence spending and this year will spend roughly 4 per cent of its gross domestic product on equipping its armed forces.

Pay rise AMAZON employees’ pay will increase by 9.8 per cent after the online retailer crushed the GMB union’s bid for bargaining rights over pay and conditions. Hourly pay will rise to between £13.50 (€16.02) and £14.50 (€17.20), while staff with three or more years’ service will receive between £13.75 (€16.31) and £14.75 (€17.50) an hour.

Dubai prize Acciona and FCC are submitting bids to build and maintain Dubai’s sewerage and stormwater drainage system. The Spanish companies will be competing with firms from Italy China, South Korea, Turkey and Egypt for the $22 billion (€19.8 billion) contract.

Diverse aims The BBC intends to cut around 3 per cent of its work force, affecting 115 editorial and production posts, as it fights to save money. Meanwhile, the broadcaster is also committed to allocating £80 million (€94.9) to diversity programmes.