By Harry Sinclair • Published: 15 Sep 2024 • 17:19 • 1 minute read

Garrucha will provide a multi-sensory experience at the 5th Red Prawn Festival Credit: Shutterstock

The Levante Almeriense is set to become the epicentre of gastronomy in Spain with the 5th edition of the Red Prawn Festival in Garrucha.

Taking place from October 25 to 27, this event, celebrating Garrucha’s famous Red Prawn, will attract food lovers from across the country eager to experience the region’s culinary delights.

Pablo Fernandez, Councillor for Tourism and Commerce, emphasised that while the Red Prawn is the star, the festival also showcases the rich variety of local products.

“In Garrucha, we are experts in gastronomy, and these days praise not only the prawn but all the products of our market,” Fernandez stated.

Last year, over 300 kilos of prawns were served in a single day, with a dedicated day offering roasted prawns at popular prices, a crowd favourite.

This year’s festival will feature more than 30 stands, including restaurants, cafes, and local Sabores Almeria brand products.

The diverse event will offer workshops, showcooking, dance performances, live music, and DJ sets – entertainment for all ages – in a stunning maritime setting.

“It is a luxury to taste the best products from Spain, surrounded by boats with a seafaring atmosphere,” Fernandez remarked.

The Red Prawn Festival promises to be an unforgettable event, perfect for enjoying local culture and savouring some of Spain’s best seafood in a festive atmosphere.

