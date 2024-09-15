Italian gelato flavours chosen by Chat-GPT

By Letara Draghia • Published: 15 Sep 2024 • 21:57 • 2 minutes read

Salted hazelnut with prosecco sautéed peaches. Credit: Instagram.

As the summer heat lingers in Milan, with temperatures hovering around 30°C, the want for a cooling gelato remains at the top of locals’ and tourists’ lists. Gianfranco Sampo is not just satisfying cravings – he’s revolutionising the way gelato is made, using AI to craft flavours and manage waste. Would you try an ice cream flavour created by ChatGPT?

Terra – Sampo’s gelato shop – is presenting mouthwatering, AI-inspired flavour creations. Think white chocolate with berries, caramelised black pepper and balsamic vinegar – a combination that tantalises the taste buds and has earned a prestigious Gambero Rosso Tri Cone award (the gelato world’s equivalent of three Michelin stars).

How does Chat-GPT create gelato flavours?

AI-powered tools are used to predict which flavours will be in demand and how much of each will be needed. This ensures that every scoop served is not only delicious but also minimises waste. The system even controls the exact amount of each ingredient, whether it’s cow’s milk, oat milk, or water, to keep production sustainable and streamlined.

Sampo explains, “In big international cities, where space is expensive, reducing the need for stock storage can save a lot of money. With AI, we can predict exactly what we need, so we don’t waste resources.”

At Terra, every batch of gelato is traceable via barcodes. From the kitchen to the display counter, every movement of the product is tracked and monitored. “We scan everything we produce. This way, we know exactly what we have and where it’s going,” says Sampo. While human servers ultimately handle the final scoops, the AI system keeps an eye on any discrepancies, ensuring quality control.

It’s not just about efficiency, though. For Sampo, this approach represents a shift in how gelato is valued. “People buy gelato for €3.50, but what are they really paying for? Pistachio? Stracciatella? With our system, we know exactly what we’re offering.”

Sampo’s global plans for Chat-GPT gelato

While Italy boasts over 56,000 gelaterias, Sampo sees international markets as the real growth opportunity. After successfully launching Terra in Milan, he’s set to open a new store in Rome this October, plus New York City is in his sights for 2025.

“The real opportunity lies outside of Italy,” says Sampo. “Artisanal businesses are growing, especially in Europe and the U.S., where people appreciate higher-quality products over mass-produced options.”

His vision is to adapt Terra’s menu to local tastes, much like fast-food chains do with region-specific offerings. “AI can help us find the local traditions and flavours that resonate with people. In New York, that might mean a cheesecake-inspired flavour, while in Spain, we could incorporate bartolillos into our gelato.”

Vegan and low-sugar gelato

Sampo is also attuned to broader food trends. As veganism and lower-sugar diets gain popularity, he has ensured that Terra offers options that cater to these preferences without compromising on flavour. One standout vegan option is a hazelnut gelato with caramelised peach and salted hazelnut, made with oat milk.

Terra has already experimented with flavours tailored to specific communities, thanks to AI. “We saw that many of our Chinese customers loved raspberry, so we developed a black sesame and raspberry jam flavour just for them. It’s been a huge success,” Sampo explains.

What would you go for? A classic vanilla or something conjured up by Chat-GPT?