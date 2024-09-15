La Cala bazaar success

By Adam Woodward • Published: 15 Sep 2024 • 9:29 • 1 minute read

Charity street stalls in La Cala. Credit: Lions Club La Cala de Mijas

The Autumn Bazaar on the streets of La Cala de Mijas went off phenomenally well this year due to the weather, community spirit, and the generosity of everyone who visited.

The La Cala Lions Diabetic Support Group recently held their Autumn Bazaar in La Cala de Mijas on the terraces of Bar Tuta and Snack Attack. On a rare and slightly overcast day, it was the perfect weather for the stallholders and visitors to enjoy a community day out. Stalls were selling a diverse range of products, from huge clocks made of resin to hand-knitted toys, cup cakes, CBD oil, honey products, and a plethora of fascinating curiosities. It was a wonderful day for everyone involved. The ACE dog charity had a bountiful response to their request for animal food donations and thanked everyone for their generosity.

After a first-rate lunch, there was a table quiz prepared by Lion’s member, Graham, which was played out by several teams. All the teams scored highly, and there was a three-way tie, so tiebreaker questions eventually rooted out the best of the best, former Lions president Brenda, her sister Pauline, and Tony, a member of the Lions.

An abundance of generously donated prizes

The finale of the event was the raffle draw; an abundance of generously donated prizes were distributed to the lucky winners, and thanks were given to all that attended the bazaar. There was a special thanks given to Rob and his team for working so hard in the restaurant and to everyone who supported the Diabetic Support Group. In excess of €1000 was raised for Diabetic Awareness. The group asks everyone to look out for the diabetic testing at the solidarity stalls held outside the town hall in La Cala de Mijas at the end of the month.

The Lions Diabetic Support Group are gearing up for their biggest event of the year, the 6th World Diabetes Awareness Marathon and Market on November 3, and they are looking for supporters. They need sponsors, teams, and anyone who would like to help on the day in November. Those wishing to find out more can drop into the Lions Cala de Mijas shop.