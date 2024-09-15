By EWN • Published: 15 Sep 2024 • 11:25 • 2 minutes read

La Scala Marbella

Situated in the charming heart of Elviria, La Scala remains one of the area’s best-kept secrets, offering a delightful combination of authentic Italian flavours and an elegant, welcoming atmosphere. With the choice of dining inside the cosy, Victorian-inspired restaurant or on the spacious terrace, La Scala provides the perfect setting for any occasion – whether you’re planning a casual lunch with friends or a refined evening out.

La Scala is renowned for its traditional Italian cuisine, crafted from the freshest ingredients. The menu features an array of mouthwatering dishes, including fresh seafood, home-made pastas, and perfectly grilled meats. For those seeking recommendations, the prawn pil pil is a standout, and the homemade pasta is a must-try. To finish off your meal, don’t miss the moist tiramisu, a customer favourite. Whether you’re a fan of Italian classics or enjoy exploring new flavours, La Scala’s diverse offerings ensure there’s something for every palate.

From Monday to Friday, La Scala offers a wonderful lunch menu for just €35, perfect for a leisurely midday treat. The restaurant’s Sunday à la carte menu brings a special flair to the weekend, with a unique offer for guests who order two courses between 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm—free-flowing prosecco to elevate your Sunday experience. It’s the ideal way to indulge in a relaxed afternoon, complete with fine Italian dining and refreshing bubbles.

La Scala isn’t just about great food; it also boasts a lively and entertaining atmosphere. Friday evenings are filled with live entertainment, and Sunday lunches are made extra special with performances by talented artists . Whether it’s a night out or a Sunday gathering, La Scala creates an inviting ambiance that complements the delicious food.

September brings exciting news for the ladies of Elviria and beyond, as La Scala reintroduces its popular Ladies Lunch series. The next event is scheduled for September 25th, offering an opportunity for friends to gather over a delicious meal in a relaxed, fun setting. It’s the perfect way to welcome autumn with style, great food, and good company.

Whether you’re dining indoors in the elegant, Victorian-inspired setting or enjoying the fresh air on the spacious terrace, La Scala promises an unforgettable experience. With convenient parking, attentive staff, and a menu that blends Italian tradition with modern flair, La Scala is more than just a restaurant – it’s a true culinary escape to the heart of Italy, right here in Elviria.

Urb Real de Zaragoza 62B, Elviria, Marbella

+34 951 569 362

lascalamarbella.com

Sponsored