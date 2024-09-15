Love in La Cala de Mijas

By Adam Woodward • Published: 15 Sep 2024 • 0:53 • 1 minute read

Karen and Mike found love in a whirlwind romance that took them to Las Vegas, New York and back to their community in La Cala de Mijas.

Mike Griffiths, a retired distribution manager from London, and Karen Fox, an ex resort director in the Malaga area, met at a U3A yoga class where Karen is president. This was little more than 18 months ago, and having so much in common, they hit it off right away and eventually found love.

They both enjoy yoga as well as Mike’s U3A walking group, which meets a couple of times a month. According to their friends, since they’ve been together, they’ve never stopped smiling. Those who know them both speak of them as being just genuinely nice people who give generously of their time to the community.

Wedding in Las Vegas, wedding reception in La Cala

Recently, they decided to tie the knot, in Las Vegas of all places. Understandably, only a few very close friends and family were able to join them at their wedding, and on what eventually developed into a three-week trip encompassing San Francisco, Las Vegas, Orlando, and New York. Upon their return, they set about planning a big party for everyone who couldn’t be at the ceremony, and Saturday, September 7, a great time was had by 80 invited guests at Restaurante Cerros de Aguila, Mijas, with an impressive buffet and music.

Karen and Mike insisted they didn’t want any wedding gifts but asked that their guests donate to the Alzheimer’s arm of the Lions Club based in La Cala de Mijas. An impressive €687 was dropped into the collection box that afternoon, and the couple later presented the donation at the Lions shop.

La Cala de Mijas Lions club offers a support group for carers of people with Alzheimer’s and dementia. The Lions appreciate how debilitating this relentless cycle of responsibility can be for the carer. They have qualified staff to sit with the carer’s loved one, with as well some possible financial help.